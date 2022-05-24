CBS recognises student excellence with special guest Festy Ebosele

John Ryan, Principal with members of the U19 Wexford Soccer Team who won the Leinster Title, and beaten semi finalists by De La Sal, Waterford with Shane Murphy, Coach and special guest Festy Ebosele a former pupil of the school who now plays soccer for Udinese Italy.

From left: Conor Leacy with Cillian Dempsey, John Ryan, Principal and special guest Festy Ebosele, a former pupil of the school with Alex Wickham, Cian Fortune and Declan Murphy, the students were presented with Dancing Awards during Awards night for St Mary's CBS, Secondary School, Enniscorthy in The Riverside Park Hotel on Wednesday evening.

IRISH U21 international soccer player Festy Ebosele was the special guest at this year’s St Mary’s CBS school awards.

A former pupil of the school, along with Principal John Ryan, he praised the students for their hard work and commitment and highlighted that success and achievement is the result of hard work and determination whether it’s academically or within the trade or sports areas.

A wide range of awards were handed out on the day including: Student Council:

6th Year: Jordan O’Brien Murphy, Tommy McVeigh, Michael Roche, Harry Nolan, Oisin Cooney and Cathal Murphy;

5th Year: Joseph Ennis, Conor Walsh, Shane Feeley, Ruairi Ryan, Christopher Keogh, Raymond Keogh, Liam McDowell and Ronan Smith;

4th Year: Callum Kane, Jack Dempsey and Frank Gallagher;

3rd Year: Oisin Cloke-Rochford, John O’Neill, Brian Murphy, John Aspel-James and Fionn Nolan;

2nd Year: Joseph Obasohan, Conor Foley, Darragh Sheridan, Josh O’Neill, Nazarii Getmanskyi, Rian Cox and Jake Sinnott-Dempsey;

1st Year: Kalem Whelan, Ryan Walsh, Jack O’Sullivan, Adam Phylan, Brandon Lane, Alan Browne and Patrick Connors; 5.1 - Darren Jordan; 6.1 - Ricky Morrissey;

Meitheal awards: James Doyle, Eoin Dolan, Michael Roche, Oisn Dunne, Andrew Fitzhenry, Bartosz Urban, Brian Cronin, Evan McNally, Niall O’Brien, Darragh Kehoe, Nathan McDonald, David Strikaitis, Edwin Joman, Martin Doyle, Ruairi Lacey, Ronan Kervick, Adam O’Brien, Darragh Furlong and Fionn Walsh;

Enterprise Awards: Hold My Tee - Cian McCormack and Kevin Barry; Stay Focused Calendars - Dylan Browne and Sam Waldron; Boot Care - Cian Cullen and Mark Doyle; Hold My Hurl - Adam Cairney and Conor O’Brien;

Art competition: Lee Duffy and Shane Feeley; Boxing - Tom Mongan, Cian Comerford and Finn Kirwan;

Dancing: Declan Murphy, Cilian Dempsey, Cian Fortune, Alex Wickham and Conor Leacy; Gold - Sean Cooper;

Darts: Callum O’Sullivan; Horse Racing - James Murray; Athletics - John Asple-James;

Soccer: Ben Ivers, Oisin Larkin, Ryan Neuman, Jayden Ajeji, Johnny Rossiter and Jack Byrne;

GAA football: Sean Hyland, Ryan Donohoe, Jack Leacy, Calum McVeigh, Tadhg Doyle, Jack Nolan, Colm Ivers, Shayne McDonald, Cathal Kehoe, Oisin Cloke-Rochford, Eamonn Asple, Jamie Pepper, Kevin Barron-Dobbs, Shane Reddy, Liam Doyle, Shane Doran, Joseph Doyle;

Hurling: Brian Smith, James Murray, Eugene Clark, Ben A sple, Evan Quigley, Jack Nolan, Darragh O Regan, Padraig Byrne, Sean Hyland, Ryan Donohoe, Jack Leacy, Calum McVeigh, Daragh Kirwan, Tadhg Doyle, Peter Wickham, Robert Cahill, Colin Ivers, Adam Butler, Cathal Kehoe, Oisin Cloke Rochford, Eoin Cloke, Robert Cahill, Charlie Donnelly, Jack Redmond, Bobby Codd, Shane Reddy;

U20 and senior hurlers:

Corey Byrne-Dunbar and Oisin Pepper;

Rugby team:​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​​Kevin Barron, Conor O’Brien, Josh Botha, Mikie Reck, Bill Blyth, Podge Doyle, Calum McVeigh, Matthew Ryan-McCormack, Eamonn Asple, James Fanning, James Browne, Lorcan Kinsella, Danny Kervick, Sean Doyle, Sean Downes, Eoin Cloke, Joseph Grassick, Ryan Donoghue, Andrew Doyle, Cathal Ennis, Jack Redmond, Finn Soraine, Daniel McRedmond, Conor Somers, Danny Fortune and team captain James McHugh;

U19 soccer: ​​​​​​​Paul Burns, Adam Shiggins, Jamie Donnelly, Jamie Kealy-Gregory, Shadrach Onwubiko, Killian Murphy, Kian Murphy, Fionn Walsh, Corey Byrne-Dunbar, Shane Cullen, Tadhg English, Oisin Pepper, Cian O’Connor, Dapo Abidoye, Liam Doyle, Sean Fitzpatrick, James Connolly, Jamie O’Rourke, Adam O’Brien, Tommy McVeigh, Darragh Furlong, Fionn Doyle, James Murray, Dylan Browne and team captain, Bill Peare; ​​​​​​​Karl Doyle award - Shane Cullen;

Brandon Walsh award: Paul Burns;

Conor Byrne award: Ben Asple; Football: Liam Doyle;

Rugby: Kevin Barron-Dobbs; Basketball: Sam Brickley;

First Years: Yeats – Tomás Tyrrell, Lennon Carty and Archie Chapman; Caslin – Jayden Ajayi, Matt Butler, Alex Wickham; Gillespie - Tom Ivers, Tom Dunne and Charlie Tobin; Gray – Noel Browne, Alan Browne and Cormac Clare; Burton – Ricardt Lodewyks, James Waters and Niall Martin; Le Brocquy – Adam Phylan, JP Boland and Alfie Murphy;

2nd Year: Ballycotton – Patick Reddy, Adam Gannon and Ryan Bugler; Fastnet – Dean Carty, Finn Soraine and Cian Fortune; Hook – Jesse O’Neill, Pierce Breen and Ryan Wilson; Tuskar – Ciarán Kehoe, Aaron Lacey and Kieran Redmond; Valentia – Cormac Murphy, Adejisayo Adewunmi and Rory Doyle; Wicklow – Philip Cullen, Muhammad Haroo​​​​​​​n and Darragh Joseph-Lawlor;

3rd Years: St Aidan – Thomas Croke, Shane Reddy and Oisin Devereux; St Bridget - Oisin Moore, John Asple and Ciarán Delaney; St Colmcille – Alex O’Brien, Fionn Andrews and Daniel Stephan; St Ibar - Eoin Hickey, Oisin Cloke-Rochford and Jack Nolan; St Patrick – Tomás Foran, Evan Delaney and Brian Murphy; St Senan – Fionn Nolan, Mark Palmer and Nikhil Varghese; ​​​​​​​

Best Junior Certs: Woodwork – Tom Cloney; Engineering – Tiarnan Tyrrell; Technology – Mohammed Mohiuddin Hossain; Art – Jamie Wickham; Music – Evan Delaney;

Transition Years: TY1 – Cian McCormack, Conor O’Brien and Dylan Browne; TY2 – Cormac Brophy, Ciann Cullen and Jack Breen; ​​​​​​​TY3 – Evan Millar, Matthew Dunne and Conor O’Brien; TY4 – Mateusz Polinski, Ben Asple and Niall Dolan; Leaving Cert Applied:

5th Year: Class award:

Lee Nolan; General Education Task – Dillon Mernagh;

6th Year – Class award: Corey Breen; General Education Task – Dalton Keane;

5th Year Class Awards: English – Adam Murphy; Irish – Odhrán Tyrrell; Maths – Jakub Dziadek; History – Conor Doyle; Geography – Adam Butler; Business – Joshua Farrell; Accounting – David Doyle and Economics – Mateusz Mazurczak; German – Josh Buckley; French – Joseph Ennis; Biology – Finn McKenna; Chemistry – Brendan Devereux; Physics – Shane Doran; Engineering – Joshua Doyle-Staunton; Technology – Adam Roche; Computer science – Mihail Bizjajevs; Art – Tony Roche; Design and communication graphics – Lee Doyle; Construction Studies - Dylan Cooper; PE – Jack Byrne; Agricultural Science - Ciaran Ryan;

6th Year Class Awards: English – Michael Roche; Irish – Sean Fitzpatrick; Maths – Dominic Binoy; History – Conor Dawson; Geography – Nathan McDonad; Business – Craig Andrews; Accounting – Alan O’Neill; Economics – Dylan Bolger; German – Roan Aylward; French – Brian Cronin; Biology – Jacob Dickson; Chemistry - Chris O’Leary; Physics - Ned Maher; Engineering – Daniel Cairney; Technology – Shawn Leacy; Computer Science – Alain Coulet; Art – Adam O’Brien; Design and Communication Graphics – David Strikaitis; Construction Studies – Eoin Dolan; PE – Oisin Cooney and Agricultural Science -Ruairi Lacey;

Best Leaving Cert

Project: Construction Studies project – Nathan Dunne-Murphy; Engineering Project Michael O’Loughlin Award – Ned Maher; DCG Project – Alain Coulet; Technology Project – Daniel Cairney; Art Project – Adam O’Brien;

Michael Talbot Award: Ronan Kervick;

Edmund Rice Award: Harry Nolan, Brian Cronin Ruairi Lacey;

Sports Start of the Year:

James Doyle;

Student of the Year: Ned Maher.