Carols by car light returns after successful inaugural event

Following on from the success of last year’s inaugural hosting and in response to public demand ‘Carols by Car Light’ will again feature in the Christmas programme in Enniscorthy this year. Organised by Rev. Nicola Halford, Rector, Enniscorthy and Monart Union of Parishes, ‘Carols by Car Light’ will take place in the car park of the Co Wexford Farmers’ Mart, Enniscorthy North Business District, on Sunday, December 19 at 6 p.m.

The drive-in carol service is a response to Covid-19 guidelines regarding no congregational singing or gatherings in large crowds which has prohibited of use of churches for this very festive event. Leaders of the different Christian denominations in Enniscorthy will join with Rev. Halford in leading the carol service which, in addition to giving voice to the traditional carols, will also consist of readings and prayers.

Last year’s inaugural ‘Carols by Car Light’ surpassed all expectations and received huge support from the public. Wexford Hospice Homecare and the St. Vincent de Paul Society were the beneficiaries of a gate collection last year which yielded €3,600 on the night. Both organisations will again be the recipients of funds collected this year with the expectation of an even greater response from attendees.

The ‘Carols by Car Light’ is not confined to any one denomination but is open to all who might wish to attend. A feature of the ‘Carols by Car Light’ Service is that all participants remain in the warmth and safety of their own vehicles . The service will be broadcast through everyone’s car radio with service sheets provided containing the words of the hymns to be sung.

Rev. Halford is hoping for a large turnout on the night, saying if the number of enquiries she has received is any indication to go by, then the event will be a “wonderful occasion” in the celebration of Christmas in Enniscorthy.