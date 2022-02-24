Carbon tax hike plan needs to be scrapped – Mythen

SINN Féin TD, Deputy Johnny Mythen, has called on the Government to scrap plans to hike up carbon tax.

In line with his party’s national call for the planned increase to scrapped Dep Mythen has urged cross-party support for a Sinn Féin motion on the matter.

The increase in carbon tax on fuels used to heat homes is due to come into effect on May 1, and on transport fuels on October 12.

Sinn Féin’s motion is being brought forward by the party's spokesperson on Finance, Pearse Doherty TD.

“Workers and families face a cost of living crisis as inflation and rising prices disproportionately impact the living standards of lower-income households,” said Dep Mythen.

"Low and middle-income households spend a higher proportion of their income on food, electricity and home heating than higher-income households,” he added.

Dep Mythen said his party colleague had been warning the Government about the cost of living “for months now” and he accused the Government of putting its head in the sand.

"Instead of taking action, they put their head in the sand and have allowed rents, childcare and energy costs to spiral out of control,” he said.

"They just don’t get it,” he added. “They don’t understand the pressure that workers and families are under and they need action now to stop those costs rising further.”

He highlighted that the price of gas has increased by 28 per cent in the 12 months up to January while the price of home heating has increased by a massive 50 per cent in the same period.

In addition he pointed out that the price of petrol has risen by 30 per cent an the price of diesel by 32 per cent.

“Increases in the cost of fuel are a cause of financial hardship for many households and the planned increase in carbon tax on fuels used to heat homes in May, and transport fuels in October, will increase fuel prices even further,” said Dep Mythen.

He said the Government has failed to establish an expert advisory group on energy poverty to review the existing data on energy poverty levels, examine research both domestically and internationally on the causes and look at impacts and remedies to address energy poverty.

Dep Mythen also said the Government had failed to propose an appropriate energy poverty measurement and tracking methodology to inform public policy.

“That is why workers and families need immediate action and why the planned increase in carbon taxes must be scrapped,” he said.