Car badly damaged in hit and run in Wexford town

FOR the second time this month, a car has been damaged in an apparent case of hit and run in the Faythe in Wexford town.

In this instance the rear of a parked Nissan Qashqai was substantially damaged with the driver of the offending vehicle failing to stop.

Owner Helen Byrne Dryburgh was away visiting friends in Galway when she received a call from her son to say her car had been badly damaged.

"Looking at it and speaking to my son, we think it must’ve been a lorry or some kind of big vehicle to do that damage,” she said. “Unfortunately, we’ve no cameras or anything. We think it must’ve happened at some point between 9 a.m. and 12 noon on Monday.

"Ah look, there’s worse calls you could get, but it’s just annoying. The car wasn’t brand new or anything, but it was grand and it was going fine. I don’t know now whether my insurance will go up as a result of claiming for it or what will happen. I run a cat rescue too, so it’s left me high and dry without a car.”

Earlier this month, overhead cables were pulled down and a large metal bracket was ripped from the wall of a house in the Faythe, smashing the rear window of a car. It led to the owner to call for Wexford County Council to take action on trucks and large vehicles using the road at The Faythe.

"In the Faythe, it’s a common occurrence,” Helen said. “We lose wing mirrors left right and centre, but this is different. This person must’ve known they had hit the car. I noticed a car a couple of weeks ago further down the Faythe and the front of it was totalled. It was parked and had been hit on the side. It is very narrow along here.”

Anyone who may have any information or who may have seen this incident unfold is asked to contact Wexford Gardaí on 053 916 5200.