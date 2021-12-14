Capacity issues rear their head again as HSE fail to add any ICU beds in Wexford throughout pandemic

LAST week, as Storm Barra battered the county, a woman arrived at Wexford General Hospital having suffered a serious head injury in the strong winds. She had been knocked unconscious and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

When she arrived at Wexford General, there was an issue. According to a hospital source, the standard Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was already at capacity. Recently released figures show that the hospital has a base line number of five ICU beds. Four were occupied by patients with Covid-19.

It was at this point that the woman was put into the coronary care unit – a critical care unit specifically for those suffering from heart conditions. The hospital declined to comment on this incident when asked.

This is not the first time that the issue of ICU capacity at Wexford General has reared its ugly head. In fact, it’s a problem that pre-dates the pandemic. Figures obtained by Sinn Féin TD Johnny Mythen this week show that, despite lockdowns and restrictions to protect ICU capacity around the country, there was no increase in the number of intensive care beds at Wexford General Hospital between 2019 and 2021.

In fact, there was no increase in in-patient or day beds either. On foot of a parliamentary question, Deputy Mythen was informed that, pre-pandemic in 2019, Wexford General had five ICU beds, 225 in-patient beds and 55 day beds. Those numbers remained unchanged in 2020 and now as 2021 draws to a close and concerns grow around our hospitals’ ability to cope through the winter with the emergence of the new Covid Omicron variant, they have still yet to increase.

"It’s absolutely shocking to be honest,” Deputy Mythen said. “Even before the pandemic, we’re talking about five ICU beds to serve a population of 150,000 people in Wexford. Do the maths on that one; I mean people have accidents every day of the week.

“I think the failure of this government to put their hands in their pockets to properly invest in the public health system in Wexford, and to get to grips with the staffing recruitment and retention crisis, in response to this pandemic has really been laid bare. The health service was in crisis before the pandemic, which exposed a broken system and worsened pre-existing problems.

“The pressure on staff at the hospital is overwhelming because of these capacity issues. It’s not fair on them. The way I look at it, these people are in the trenches and they're getting no support.”

In an additional clarification sent to Deputy Mythen by the Ireland East Hospital Group, they stated that: “Five ICU beds is the standard number for the ICU in Wexford General Hospital. However, at times of great demand - like during Covid - the Hospital can increase the number of ICU beds to 9.”

This was the case as Wexford General accommodated nine patients with Covid-19 in ICU back in January of this year. Despite being vague at the time on exactly what ICU capacity the hospital had, management stressed, the ability to open up additional ICU capacity in the case of an emergency.

However, it's worth noting that back in those dark days of January 2021, Covid patients were actively transferred from Wexford General to other hospitals around the country, as their local hospital simply didn’t have the capacity to care for them.

Throughout all of this, the line from hospital management seems to be that more ICU capacity is available as required, but it seems to be a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul. While a Covid patient or someone with a head injury may be able to be accommodated in a coronary care bed in times of pressure, it's unclear what would happen should someone suffering from life-threatening cardiac issues require that same bed.