Cannonball to return to Wexford with retro event featuring 100 classic cars

Alan Bannon, founder of Cannonball, pictured at the launch of RETRO Cannonball coming to Wexford Town for the overall finish line on Saturday June 11th at 6.30pm.

Olivia Howard (7) and Isla Cox (7) pictured at the launch of RETRO Cannonball coming to Wexford Town for the overall finish line on Saturday June 11th at 6.30pm.

HAVING attracted massive crowds as recently as 2018, Cannonball Ireland will return to Wexford’s quayfront for a special retro event on Saturday, June 11 at 6.30 p.m.

Following the success of previous events, Wexford has been chosen as the overall finish line for Retro Cannonball, which will feature over 100 classic cars, free live and family entertainment and an excellent atmosphere.

Spectators will get the chance to get up close and personal with some ultra-rare classic cars, take photos, meet the drivers and enjoy a fun evening in aid of The Hope Foundation, an Irish charity doing amazing work with the street children of Kolkata.

The Irish charity funds and operates over 60 projects including 11 child protection homes, a hospital, an ambulance, counselling, food and nutrition, education, healthcare and the restoration of childhoods to children.

Among the magnificent motors already registered for Retro Cannonball are a Lamborghini Diablo, a Jaguar E-Type, a gorgeous Ferrari 328 GTS, some beautiful Mercedes-Benz SL classics, a Lancia Beta, a BMW 635CSI, a Porsche 911 Carrera and a Porsche 911 Targa, an MG Midget, a Ford Escort Cosworth, a beautiful Chevrolet Corvette, a classic VW Beetle, a Ford Thunderbird, a mini cooper and many more.

This year’s Retro Cannonball will start in Belfast on June 10 and travel the whole east coast in classic car convoy before rolling onto the quay in Wexford and the finish line.

“We are welcoming cars from the golden era of the 60’s,70’s, 80’s and early 90’s to take in stunning drives and many famous Irish landmarks.” said Cannonball founder Alan Bannon “Classic cars not only appeal to car lovers, but also to lovers of engineering, design, art and history. They retain an incurable romance and that is the reason why people do, and always will, love classic cars.”

Registration is also now open for Cannonball Ireland, the supercar event, taking place on September 8th-10th this year and a firm favourite with both drivers and spectators. Retro Cannonball is an altogether more laid-back experience but drivers and spectators still enjoy one of the most unique motoring fraternities in the world with breath-taking driving routes, luxurious hospitality and that rare ‘camaraderie’ that makes Cannonball an unforgettable experience. See www.cannonball.ie for details.