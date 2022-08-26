Cancer society seeks Wexford drivers to bring patients to chemo appointments

The Irish Cancer Society is urgently seeking Wexford-based volunteer drivers to help bring cancer patients to and from their chemotherapy treatments in Dublin. The volunteer driver role is weekdays only and drivers will need access to their own car and be able to commit a full two days each month to the service. Drivers receive expenses from the Irish Cancer Society to pay for their fuel costs, road tolls and food while waiting for the patient.

This vital service is completely free for patients. Last year, the Irish Cancer Society provided 402 journeys for cancer patients in Wexford and 13,035 journeys nationwide.

Irish Cancer Society Volunteer Manager Mary Quinn said, “The Volunteer Driver Service helps to ease the strain of travel on cancer patients who often find it hard to get to hospital because of transportation costs. It also helps patients who might not be feeling well enough to drive themselves because of their treatment.

“We urgently need to recruit more volunteer drivers in Wexford so we can continue to provide this very important service to anyone who needs it. We encourage anyone in the Wexford area who meets the requirements to get in touch.”

More information about applying for a volunteer driver role can be found at http://www.cancer.ie/volunteer-driver-service or by emailing volunteer@irishcancer.ie