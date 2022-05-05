CAMHS whistleblower stages protest outside Wexford HSE facility – ‘The atmosphere here is toxic’

A long-serving staff member within Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in Wexford has staged a protest outside of the HSE’s Arden House on Thursday.

A Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) with some 30 years experience, Michael Walsh has worked within CAMHS in Wexford town for 13 of those years during which time he’s fostered strong relationships with service users and their families.

In 2018, alongside Child Psychiatric Consultant Dr Kieran Moore, Michael was one of the members of staff within CAMHS in Wexford to go public and speak in Dáil Éireann about the deplorable conditions at Slaney House, a lack of resources and recruitment and retention problems which plagued the service, to the detriment of children and families desperately seeking help.

While Dr Moore departed his Wexford role, Michael remained. However, despite the move from Slaney House to Arden House in between, the Mayo native feels that he is now being penalised for speaking out by the HSE, who have notified him of their intention to move him to CAMHS in North Wexford after 13 years service in Wexford town.

Mr Walsh says that he had raised two grievances in February, both of which were rejected by the HSE. One related to a consultant who apparently failed to wear a facemask during consultations with clients at the height of the pandemic, something Mr Walsh felt was in breach of Covid-19 guidelines. A similar complaint was also raised by the parent of a child attending services at Arden House.

The other issue was that Mr Walsh felt he had been prevented from engaging with clients and service users in the manner that had been commonplace in his previous 30 years, such as school observations, home visits, one-on-one meetings etc.

Just before he was due to take a week’s holidays, Mr Walsh was informed that, upon his return he would be based out of Arnold House in Enniscorthy. Feeling there was little room for discussion, he took the decision to picket Arden House in the sunshine on Thursday morning, where he was joined by parents that he had encountered over the years.

"I’ve no alternative but to stage this protest,” he said dejectedly. “Ultimately, it feels like they (the HSE) are simply trying to silence whistleblowers again. I will speak out and always have spoken out for the people of Wexford.”

When Arden House was opened, it was a long-awaited positive step for child mental health service provision in the county. However, despite the shiny new building, Mr Walsh describes the atmosphere within as “toxic” and says it’s having a detrimental impact on service provision.

"The atmosphere is toxic,” he said. “We’ve a lovely building here, we’ve room to see lots of people, we’ve a good working staff, but the whole thing is submerged by bureaucracy and control issues. It’s poorly managed by the Mental Health Executive and morale is low. They haven’t talked to or listened to staff.

"I’m told at the moment I’m being moved for ‘nursing reasons’ and to ‘futureproof the service’, but it’s the children that are missing out. It’s having a drastic impact. Parents have complained that the children haven’t been allowed to see me. I’ve known and been around some of these clients for 10 years or more. I’ve kept in touch with a lot of people who’ve moved through CAMHS over the years and are now married and have families of their own. They still check in with me. A lot of them are really lovely characters.

"Part of the reason I’m doing this (protest) is to say goodbye too. I’ve no doubt I will be moved now and I haven’t even had a chance to say goodbye to families I’ve been working with for years.

"The problem is that management don’t actually understand what I do. They don’t know the links I’ve made and how long its taken to establish the trust of these clients.”

Some of those families were there from early morning to walk side by side in the sunshine with Michael and join him in his protest.

"I can genuinely say that moving Michael would be a huge downgrading of services,” said one parent, Marie. “He has saved the lives of so many, including my own child. He’s helped kids in all kinds of situations, those who are self-harming, suicidal ideation, anorexia, everything.”

Marie says there was never any question as to whether she would turn up to support him and fight for him to be retained in Wexford, describing him as “the backbone of the service”.

"When somebody saves your child’s life, you can never repay them,” she said. “I owe Kieran Moore and Michael Walsh my child’s life and I know for a fact I’m not the only one.”

An award-winning mental health advocate, Raymond Shannon said he was “disappointed” to see the actions being taken by the HSE and felt it was a major retrograde step.

"Michael was there for us for three or four years when we had nobody else,” he said. “His phone was never off. This really is a sad day for CAMHS Wexford.

"It shouldn’t have to come to this. Michael has been a real father figure to some of these kids. This needs to be sorted out and it needs proper management that cares about people rather than the figures and ticking boxes.”

Speaking from his lonely picket line outside of the HSE building, Mr Walsh expressed fears for the future of CAMHS in Wexford town.

"If I’m moved to Enniscorthy, that will be three Clinical Nurse Specialists and one Acting CNS there. We have someone going out on maternity leave here from Arden House, meaning that from July, there will only be one Acting CNS for the whole of South Wexford.”

He says that things are already at a poor level.

"Talk to the GPs,” he said. “They’re crying out to get people in here. But instead no referrals are being seen, kids are taking overdoses and ending up in the Department of Psychiatry in Waterford and it’s only when they’re deemed sufficiently at risk that they’re seen.

“I’ve seen some excellent people in my time here. I worked under Dr Kieran Moore, one of the very best in the country. One thing he taught me was to stand up for the patients.

"A lot of people that need the service here at the moment are not getting it.”

For himself, he says he has a number of days to consider his position before he returns from holidays. “I think they’d love me to just retire,” he smiles.

A spokesperson for the HSE said that they could not discuss individual employees or circumstances, however, they did add that “the rotation of staff is the normal procedure in respect of strategic workforce planning in building capacity for service and employees continuing professional development.

“This supports rejuvenation of the service and is an integral part of ensuring high quality and innovative patient care and is the prerogative of the Area Director of Nursing, who bears overall clinical and operational responsibility for Mental Health nursing governance.

“A number of such rotations have occurred in the past and this week in both adult and child and adolescent mental health services.”

The HSE also stated that the movement of Mr Walsh to North Wexford was a “quid pro quo” and that a Clinical Nurse Specialist would move from North Wexford to South Wexford to take his place.

"Therefore,” the spokesperson said, “there is no diminution of nurse staff compliment in Wexford CAMHS which remain intact". This, they said, means two Clinical Nurse Specialists in Arden House in the South and two in Arnold House in the North of the county.

“As with all such staff rotations there is no health and safety risk posed in this instance to either service delivery or continuity of ongoing patient care either in CAMHs or adult mental health services,” they concluded.