CAMHS whistleblower stages protest outside Wexford HSE facility – ‘The atmosphere here is toxic’

CAMHS Clinical Nurse Specialist Michael Walsh supported by mental health advocate Raymond Shannon in picketing Arden House in Wexford on Thursday morning. Expand

CAMHS Clinical Nurse Specialist Michael Walsh supported by mental health advocate Raymond Shannon in picketing Arden House in Wexford on Thursday morning.

Padraig Byrne

A long-serving staff member within Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in Wexford has staged a protest outside of the HSE’s Arden House on Thursday.

A Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) with some 30 years experience, Michael Walsh has worked within CAMHS in Wexford town for 13 of those years during which time he’s fostered strong relationships with service users and their families.

