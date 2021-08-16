CAMHS psychologist finally appointed for South Wexford

FOLLOWING major concerns over South Wexford’s apparent inability to attract a permanent psychologist to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in recent weeks, Fianna Fáil Minister James Browne confirmed that the role has now been filled. Minister Browne was also delighted to reveal that the recently vacant social worker position has also been filled.

‘I’m delighted to confirm the role of a permanent psychologist has now been filled,’ the Enniscorthy based Minister of State said. ‘This was badly needed in our county and today’s confirmation is very welcome for mental health care in Wexford. I understand an experienced and senior psychologist has accepted this permanent position and will be commencing in the role this week.

“In addition, the vacant social worker role has also been filled which will only enhance the social work services to clients in the region. The HSE management has been particularly focused on filling these important roles in our county and I thank them for their efforts. Since the last general election, we have seen the CAMHS South service move to a new location in Arden House, the appointment of a new psychiatrist and this week a new permanent psychologist will take up their role. This shows the importance we are placing on strengthening mental health care and support in Co. Wexford.’

While voicing criticisms in recent weeks over staffing levels at Arden House, local award-winning mental health advocate Raymond Shannon welcomed the news.

‘Obviously this is massively welcome,’ he said. ‘I want to thank all of our local politicians for their work in getting this over the line, but most of all I want to thank the people of Wexford who’ve been so supportive and who have pushed to make sure these roles are filled.’