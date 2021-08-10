Calls to cut dangerous ditches

COUNCILLORS called into question the issue of dangerous ditches while farmers or council staff are not permitted to cut back nesting season.

Cllr Oliver Walsh said that there are people walking and cycling near beaches due to the good weather and ditches are overgrown.

He said that for health and safety reasons, ditches should be cut back.

Cllr Anthony Donohoe agreed saying that the issue was particularly bad on back and approach roads, and presented as an issue in Kilanerin with people coming to the vaccination centre.

Speaking about the roundabout in Clogh, Cllr Donohoe said that he was ‘all for’ biodiversity, but not when it becomes a traffic hazard.

‘Put it in a big field somewhere, not on the side of the road,’ he said.

Roads engineer Joanne Kehoe said that hedge cutting equipment and trained staff were in short supply, but approach roads to beaches are being prioritised.

She added that the section had seen that the wildflowers at Clogh were not as effective as once thought.

She said that other proposals around the idea were being looked at instead to make it tidy and safer.

Due to the limitations during the season, she said that the roads section had been concentrating on junctions and signs.

Cllr Walsh said that he felt the environment section needed to play a stronger role on the issue.

‘With the year that’s in it and the fine weather, the roads and environment section need to get together on this especially around beaches and approach roads to beaches. It’ll be too late in two months time to get this sorted out, we need to be working on it now,’ he said.

Cllr Donal Kenny and Cllr Fionntán O Suilleabháin agreed.

‘Biodiversity is excellent in the right location,’ said Cllr O Suilleabháin suggesting that flower arrangements in purple and gold could decorate roundabouts instead.