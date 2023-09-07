Calls for Wexford people to conserve water as good weather makes a welcome return

Well known TV personality Mairead Ronan who is supporting the campaign

People across Wexford are being urged to conserve water as the temperatures soar.

Uisce Eireann has asked people across the county to ‘Think Water Conservation’ as warm weather returns and demand increases. This comes as over half of Irish households (54%) still admit to wasting water. As part of its annual campaign, Uisce Éireann is calling on households across the country to assess water usage habits and take practical steps to save water daily.

With warm, dry weather experienced by much of the country this week and with many people now back in school and work after the holidays, Uisce Éireann has seen an increase in demand for water. However, there are no plans to introduce general water restrictions or hosepipe bans. The public has been asked to help play their part in protecting essential water supplies for their local communities, and to conserve water where possible.

Simple water saving tips include:

Checking your water consuming appliances such as washing machines and dishwaters for any plumbing issues. This includes looking out for dripping joints or leaking supply hoses.

Keep a jug of water in the fridge rather than letting the tap run cold and save six litres a day.

Making sure the tap is off while brushing teeth can save 84 litres of water a week

Reducing shower time by 60 seconds can save up to 120 litres of water every week

250 litres of water a week can be saved by fixing any leaking or dripping taps in the garden

Speaking of the importance of water conservation year-round, Stephen Burke, Regional Operations Manager for Uisce Éireann, said: “We are experiencing a warm, dry, spell of weather this week, and, while it is great to see after a particularly wet summer, this brings its own unique set of challenges. Many of us will be enjoying these warm evenings in our gardens, however, it is important to remain conscious of our water usage habits throughout the year, regardless of the weather.

“Some urban areas tend to see increases in demand around this time of year as schools return and people come back to work after holidays. Also, as we come into autumn and winter, storms and other extreme weather can impact on the capacity to treat and produce clean drinking water. For this reason, water conservation is something we should think about year-round, not just during the summer.

“By working together to use only what we need in our homes, gardens, and businesses, we can all contribute to ensuring a sustainable water supply for everyone. We are encouraging communities all over Ireland to play their part and think water conservation throughout the year.

“Don’t forget to also check the ground above your pipes for signs of leaks. At Uisce Éireann we are also continuing our First Fix Free programme which helps households that may be using higher levels of water than average, which could signal a potential leakage problem. Our team will investigate the cause of the leak and fix the issue to curtail any further potential leaks. This is in line with the Uisce Éireann collaborative approach to water conservation.”

Stephen also reminded the public that once again the Uisce Éireann Conservation Calculator is on hand to help households examine how much water they are currently using and identify changes they could make to reduce their use.

“The average water use of one person is 133 litres per day. The Conservation Calculator provides helpful advice for those wanting to ensure they use water responsibly to improve their score rating and is free for all households to use on our website. It offers practical advice on conserving water, to ensure we have a sustainable water supply for everyone in years to come. We are encouraging everyone to play their part with us and think water conservation”.

WATER SAVING TIPS

At Home:

Take a shorter shower

Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home . A dripping tap can waste 5,000 to 10,000 litres of water per year and can generally be repaired by replacing the washer.

When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute

Avoid using paddling pools

If you need to wash your car, use a bucket and sponge instead of a hose

Report any external leaks to Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278. No leak fixes itself and every leak gets progressively worse. The escaping water can weaken the ground or cause slippery footpaths and roads. The leaking water reduces the supply pressure for adjacent properties. What looks like a small leak at the surface can be using the equivalent to 20-30 households

In the garden:

Save and reuse water collected from baths, showers, and hand basins in the garden

In the garden use a rose head watering can instead of a hose and aim for the roots

Consider installing a water butt to collect rainwater – this can then be used for watering the garden during dry weather

Do your watering in the evening, when it won’t evaporate

Pots and containers need lots of water to prevent drying out, so plant directly into the ground as much as possible

Another good tip is to add a layer of plant material, like bark, to your flower bed to prevent evaporation and reduce the need for watering

At Work

Uisce Éireann, as one of the leading water utilities in this space, has a first-of-its-kind dedicated water stewardship programme where we work with businesses to help them understand and reduce their water use.