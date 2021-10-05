Calls for Wexford County Council to ‘take the lead’ to get campus site over the line

CONCERNS are mounting that the site of a new Wexford campus for the Technological University of the South East will not be acquired in time for the university officially coming into existence in January.

Labour councillor George Lawlor is calling on Wexford County Council to urgently intervene to ensure the acquisition of the chosen Wexford town site is made ahead of the January deadline, believing that if it goes on any longer after the new university’s establishment, Wexford will be on the back foot when it comes to funding.

Having already seen deals for two other sites collapse, IT Carlow are said to have identified a suitable town site and the line from Wexford County Council for most of this year has been that “talks are ongoing and are expected to be concluded shortly”. However, it appears that there may have been some kind of communication breakdown between the institute and the owner of the chosen site, believed to be in the Whiterock area, over valuation. It had been suggested that one potential avenue open was for Wexford County Council to place a compulsory purchase order (CPO) on the site to ensure that it gets market value and not a penny more and to move things forward.

Cllr Lawlor seems to be advocating this type of move. "We have seen, time after time, efforts to acquire a site come to nothing as IT Carlow has failed to nail this down,” he said. “Nearly seven years after the money was provided to purchase a site in Wexford for this facility we still have nothing to show for it.

“Given that the TU of the South East is expected to become a reality in early 2022 it is both unconscionable and unacceptable that no site has been purchased. The notion that Wexford would not be in a position at that stage to draw down a share of the capital that will be made available for this new university doesn’t bear thinking about.”

Cllr Lawlor is therefore calling on the council to do everything in its power to ensure Wexford is ready to benefit from the large amounts of funding that will be made available to establish the new university.

“I am publicly calling on the Chief Executive Tom Enright to pull together all the energies and influence of Wexford County Council to sort this issue once and for all,” he said. “The people of Wexford, especially the young people of Wexford, deserve nothing less.”