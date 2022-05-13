Calls for map outlining Enniscorthy Trails route

A member of local authority has asked officials if a map could be produced outlining the Enniscorthy Trails routes.

Cllr Kathleen Codd-Nolan made the request at this month's meeting of the local authority following a report presented to the members by Acting District Manager, Bernie Quigley.

In her report, Ms Quigley said that maintenance of the existing riverside trail and the existing link to the regional road will begin before the summer.

She said’ it’s proposed that a pre-planning submission for Part VIII Planning for the 600m Urrin Loop Trail will be made soon.

In addition Ms Quigley said two ORIS 2022 applications have been prepared to improve the ‘Banks Trail’ including a better link to the Blackstoops Road and to carry out a preliminary design to extend the Riverside Trail including links to Ringwood.

"The design will include AA screening and AA assessment,” said Ms Quigley.

In response to the report Cllr Codd-Nolan asked if maps of the trails could be made available.

"I’ve asked before but could we get maps of these trails?” she asked.

"It would just make it so much easier if we knew where they all were,” she added.

"I’m not sure exactly where the riverside trail including links to Ringwood is.”

Ms Quigley said, in response to Cllr Codd-Nolan's question: “We can certainly get maps of the trails for the next meeting. That shouldn’t be a problem."

Cllr Aidan Browne expressed delight at seeing the ‘Banks Trail’ out to the Blackstoops Road included and said “it’s great having a trail on it".