Calls for humanitarian aid as parts of Wexford devastated by ‘worst flooding in living memory’ on Christmas Day

CALLS have been made for emergency humanitarian funding to be opened up to help countless families and businesses across Co Wexford decimated by Christmas Day flooding.

Devastatingly, families across the south of the county in particular awoke on Christmas morning to find that rising waters, as a result of torrential rain, had begun to make its way into their homes. Some lost quite a lot, with Christmas presents from Santa and all manner of other items left destroyed by what’s being described as the worst floods to have hit some of these areas in living memory.

Among the areas worst affected was Bridgetown. Large parts of the village were completely submerged and volunteers from Fethard RNLI and Kilmore Quay Coast Guard were on scene, helping to lift elderly people from flooded homes. In the afternoon, the Rescue 117 helicopter was dispatched from Waterford to come to the assistance of an elderly couple who were left trapped in their car having driven into the floods at Bridgetown and needed to be rescued.

A fundraiser has now been started on GoFundMe under the title “Flood Relief Rosslare LEA” to try to help alleviate some of the financial pressures that will inevitably be put on homes and businesses as a result of the flooding. It was started by former county councillor and local Sinn Féin rep in Bridgetown Mick Roche, who says he’s never seen anything like Christmas Day’s events.

"It was like a river outside my house,” he said. “Thankfully we’re on higher ground so it didn’t make it’s way into our house, but down in the village people were completely flooded and lost everything, Christmas presents and everything. Some houses are destroyed. Somebody said it’s the worst flooding here since 1959. I’ve never seen anything like it anyway.

"There’s a lot of talk about climate change at the moment. But it’s only when you see something like this happening to your neighbours and your family that reality hits home. This is a real wake-up call.”

Bridgetown was not the only area severely impacted. Cars were submerged in the water and homes and businesses destroyed in Duncormick too, while families woke in the Kilmore area on Christmas morning to find water creeping under their doors. Large parts of Mayglass were also underwater. Such was the force of the water following the heavy rainfall that bridges were completely washed away at Little Cullenstown and at Chapel Station Adamstown.

Several stories emerged of elderly relatives trapped into their homes, without supplies, unable to make it to family members for Christmas dinner as planned. Businesses such as Mary Jo’s pub in Barntown and Goff Agri & Plant Sales in Bridgetown were left utterly destroyed and the owners spent their Christmas Day thinking of the inevitable cost of the re-fit.

The devastation wasn’t just reserved for South Wexford either. Cllr Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin was reporting that some residents at Oakfield Nursing Home in Courtown had to be evacuated as a result of the rising waters. Meanwhile, the village of Blackwater was also absolutely devastated by rising tides.

In Enniscorthy, the concerns began from early morning. While the Flood Relief scheme has been in the pipeline there for years, we’re still yet to see a shovel in the ground and with the River rising rapidly on Christmas day, families and businesses left their Christmas dinners on the table to once again begin the painful process of moving everything off the floor and putting out sandbags in the hopes of stopping the deluge. However, by early evening the River Slaney had already taken over the roads on the quay and was once again heading menacingly towards businesses like the Bus Stop Shop, who will be sick of dealing with these issues.

Local Fianna Fáil Minister James Browne quickly called for humanitarian funding to be opened up for those impacted right across Co Wexford.

"I have tonight contacted both the the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD to request that the Humanitarian Aid Scheme for businesses and community groups and the Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys to request that the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme for homes be opened as a matter of urgency.” he said on Christmas night.

“The Emergency Humanitarian Aid Scheme provides urgent funding of up to €20,000 to small businesses, sports clubs, community and voluntary organisations that could not secure flood insurance and have premises that have been damaged by recent exceptional weather events. Meanwhile the department of Social Protection may activate the Humanitarian

Assistance Scheme. This income-tested scheme provides emergency financial assistance to households who are not able to meet costs for essential needs immediately following flooding. The scheme aims to provide financial support to people who have suffered damage to their home.”

Minister Browne also paid tribute to all the emergency services who were kept busy on Christmas Day dealing with the fall-out from the flash flooding, calling it “the epitome of public service”.

Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe also said that he had been in touch with Minister Heather Humphreys and was pushing for humanitarian funding to be made available in the wake of what had been one of the most memorable Christmas Days in Wexford, for all the wrong reasons.