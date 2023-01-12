Calls for emergency meeting of Regional Health Forum to discuss ‘ongoing crisis’ at Wexford General Hospital

AS the January meeting of Wexford County Council began in earnest, there was only one thing on Cllr Ger Carthy’s mind. As an Ambulance Officer for Wexford with the National Ambulance Service, he is all too aware of recent shortcomings and pressures at Wexford General Hospital.

Straight from the off, he sought the indulgence of the Cathaoirleach to speak on the crisis taking place just across the road from the council headquarters, where people were facing huge delays on trolleys and chairs in the Emergency Department and ambulances were left queued up at the back doors.

"As you will all be aware, there is a chronic shortage of bed capacity at Wexford General,” he said. “We’ve had some very serious delays over the last number of weeks.

"I would request that this council would call for an immediate meeting of the Regional Health Forum to open the floor and discuss the ongoing crisis in the HSE and at Wexford General Hospital.”

Noting that the desperately needed 96 bed ward block extension at the hospital is some way off, hospital management saying it will not be operational until 2027, Cllr Carthy also called for emergency measures to be taken to get diggers on the ground right away.

"I’d ask the Minister for Finance and others to enact emergency legislation for the immediate construction of this 96 bed ward block,” he said. “I’d ask that they seek the advice of the attorney general as to the best way to expedite things. Emergency legislation was used for the construction of the ED extension. We need to do something to get this done quickly too.”

Cllr Carthy’s motion saw the full support of his council colleagues, who will have been all to aware of the serious issues being faced by staff, management and patients at the hospital in recent weeks.