Call goes out for Wexford volunteers to roll up their sleeves for Spring Clean initiative

People in County Wexford are being asked to help the environment by signing up for National Spring Clean 2022, Ireland’s largest and longest-running anti-litter campaign.

National Spring Clean is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in partnership with local authorities and supported by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment and Mars Wrigley Ireland.

The initiative traditionally takes part in the month of April with 85,000 clean-ups organised and volunteers dedicating 12 million hours to remove about 42,000 tonnes of litter across the country over the past 23 years.

Last year’s Spring Clean was the biggest and longest campaign so far, taking place between March and August with 5,543 groups registering to take part and 3,000 tonnes of litter collected around Ireland, despite Covid restrictions.

Last year, 2,500 Wexford volunteers participated in organised clean-ups and building on last year’s success, the hope is to make the 2022 National Spring Clean campaign the biggest yet, with a fresh focus on the link between litter and climate change.

Efforts are being made to highlight how combined local actions can have a global effect with our consumption patterns and how we dispose of and treat our waste having a substantial impact on the levels of emissions of several greenhouse gases which contribute to climate change.

The National Spring Clean programme is inviting people to visit the website at www.nationalspringclean.org to request a free clean-up kit.