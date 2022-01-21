Call for measures to ensure safety of women at popular walking locations in Wexford

Following the death of Offaly school teacher Ashling Murphy, a Wexford councillor has been contacted by a local resident concerned for the safety of women walking and running in Min Ryan Park.

Cllr George Lawlor told a Borough District Council meeting that a woman contacted him about safety in the park, in light of recent developments in Tullamore and the murder of Ashling Murphy while out jogging in daylight along a canal bank.

Fellow councillors have also spoken out about the need for lighting improvements in other areas of the town to help women feel safe while out walking at night.

"One of the benefits of the park is that you can see around you. But trees are now being planted in Min Ryan and it’s something we should be cognisant of”, said Cllr Lawlor.

“I know that CCTV will eventually be installed but if we could look at the effects that planting will have as well.”

Borough Engineer Sean Kavanagh said Council officials are aware of “some issues” in the park. He understands that the Borough Council is to take on the entire maintenance of the amenity this year.

"We will take on board everything you have said in relation to Min Ryan. We will have a close look at all aspects of the park in terms of functionality and accessibility”.

Cllr John Hegarty highlighted the need for lighting in an unlit area of Ferrybank “where a lot of people walk to Crosstown cemetery all year round” and he reported that a section of lights was out on the Ferrybank side of Wexford Bridge.

The Engineer said he would discuss the absence of lighting in Ferrybank with the roads department and bring more information on the funding that is available to the next meeting.

In relation to the Bridge lighting, on the opposite side to the Riverbank Hotel, he said he would also follow up on that issue.

Cllr David Hynes said there is more awareness now that it is dangerous, especially for females walking and running. “Women should be able to walk and run without feeling threatened.

"We have to make the place visible so people can feel safe, perhaps lighting will be the answer to that.”

Mayor of Wexford, Garry Laffan said there is no lighting coming on at Redmond Park in the evenings and he asked if something could be done.

"I think it’s a safety issue. People are using it at dusk and the lights are not kicking in.”

District Manager Angela Laffan replied that lighting wasn’t part of the original contract.