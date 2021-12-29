Call for emergency Council meeting to discuss flooding

Wexford Sinn Féin councillors Tom Forde and Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin have been joined by Cllrs Jim Codd of Aontú and David Hynes and Jackser Owens, Independent, in calling on Wexford County Council to convene an immediate emergency meeting to discuss this week’s devastating floods.

The five councillors have written to the chairman of Wexford County Council, requesting a special meeting in the wake of widespread flooding on Christmas day which caused severe damage throughout the county.

"We need to ensure that immediate and appropriate action is taken to support all affected families and business owners around the county", said Cllr Forde after spending a day assisting flood victims in Bridgetown with his Sinn Féin colleague and former councillor Michael Roche.

" Unlike general or national weather warnings, most of the worst flooding was confined to County Wexford and we should have a localised and bespoke response".

"It is our hope that we can use this meeting to confirm and extend the current and future supports available to victims of flooding, both financial and otherwise, to alleviate any misinformation for both domestic and commercial victims", he said.

"We also need to address any potential short-comings in supports, such as means testing and delay in payments due to surveys or assessments."

Cllr Ó Súilleabháin said the Council must meet "to ensure that we are doing all we can to assist home and business owners, and everyone affected."

"This is also an opportunity to seek an update on capital projects that relate to flooding, such as the Enniscorthy Flood Defence Scheme, which we all know has been kicked down the road by successive Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael governments for years, despite Enniscorthy having had two government ministers for extended periods over the last decade.

"And there is the issue of road drainage and infrastructure funding, a topic that I am blue in the face raising at both district and county meetings.

"Our roads budget is simply not adequate and after being cut for the past 13 years, we now have a shortfall of €40-€60 million, an issue that is highlighted further by the amount of damage to our small bridge network around the county in places such as Wilton, Kilcarby and Adamstown.

"Some of these bridges are between 100 and 200 years old and are not designed for the volume of modern traffic and the significant changes in climate we are now seeing.

Cllr Ó Súilleabháin said the requested meeting may also allow councillors opportunity to find out if Met Éireann could have given more warning to allow for better planning of road closures and sandbag distribution, like the warnings received during Storm Barra recently.

"While these dramatic scenes happened on a quiet traffic day, it could have been a different story if bridges started collapsing during the morning commute or school-run”, he said.