Cahore Inshore Rescue’s annual New Year’s Day swim postponed

Some of those who took part in a previous Cahore New Year's Day swim.

THE TRADITIONAL New Year’s Day swim in Cahore has been cancelled for the second year running.

It had been planned to take place over a two-hour period to allow the time and space for people to complete their swim, with hot beverages served throughout, but the team decided this week to call the event off due to an increase of Covid-19 in the community.

Brenda Kavanagh said that it was the best decision to take, but that momentum is still going as the team plan to do the swim the weekend of St Patrick’s Day instead.

"We have lot of people isolating in the area so we are thinking of them. It was a difficult decision and while fundraising is vital to the operational costs of Cahore Inshore Rescue, the sharp rise in Covid cases locally has become very concerning. With a heavy heart, we took this decision to protect our local community and supporters.

"I’d like to wish all of our friends and neighbours a safe and happy new year, and a speedy recovery to the many people locally fighting Covid.”

Ms Kavanagh said that everyone is hoping the situation will have levelled out by St Patrick’s weekend.

"We have put our thinking caps on and intend to hold our swim that weekend, when hopefully the water will be slightly warmer too. Some of the crew and committee may take the plunge themselves this weekend, but we promise that our annual New Year's Day tradition will return. For so many years it has been a wonderful community event and we will be back even stronger in the future,” she said.

Donations can be made any time by contacting any committee member.