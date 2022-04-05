Cahore dip on Patrick’s weekend a great time

Cahore Dip Mark O Loughlin, Brenda Walsh, Carmen Ward and Abby Crawl all ready to swim for two great causes

Cahore Dip Margaret Horgan Cooking up all the food to heat the swimmers up

THERE was great support for Cahore Inshore Rescue as for the first time it held its annual swim the day after St Patrick’s Day.

After the event was postponed due to Covid-19 on New Year’s Day, some familiar faces came back in full spirits on the day, which also saw money raised for the Red Ross Ukraine appeal.

Gerry O’Loughin said that the funds are still being counted but thanked all those who swam, supported on the day and helped in any way.

“New Years Day always has a huge crowd but we were very pleased with the crowd this time around. Everyone enjoyed themselves and the sun was out so we had a great weekend.

"Our GoFundMe is still open but we linked up with a local charity walk from Raven point. The local people often do these types of walks organised by Anne Doyle and Jimmy Crowe and decided to link up on the day. We can’t thank them enough and we all hope to be back for New Year’s Day in 2023”.

The day also remember and honoured those who lost their lives to Covid-19.

The team thank everyone for their ongoing support and donations continue to come in search “Cahore Inshore Rescue Service New Years Day Swim” to contribute.