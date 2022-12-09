Café at Wells House in Wexford served with closure order due to conerns of ‘grave and immediate danger to public health’

The cafe at Wells House in Gorey was issued with a closure order by the Food Safety Authority in November due to concerns of a “grave and immediate danger to public health”.

Brambles Deli Café, operating at Wells House, Gorey was one of seven businesses across Ireland served with closure orders in November.

The closure order was issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) on the Wells House cafe on November 24 and was lifted on December 7.

As the closure order is currently under appeal, no details as to why Brambles Café was forced to close on November 24 have been published by the FSAI.

The closure order was issued under the FSAI Act 1998. According to the FSAI, under this Act, “a Closure Order is served where it is deemed that there is or there is likely to be a grave and immediate danger to public health at or in the premises”.

Commenting on the Closure Orders served in November, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, said that it is a legal requirement for all food businesses to have a robust food safety management system in place.

“Consumers have a right to safe food and all food businesses have a legal obligation to ensure that the food they are processing, serving or selling is safe to eat. With the Christmas period already underway, food businesses must ensure they maintain high food safety standards at all times. The FSAI provides advice if food businesses are unsure what their legal obligations are at www.fsai.ie or the FSAI Advice Line, info@fsai.ie,” Dr Byrne said.

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website at www.fsai.ie. Closure Orders and Improvement Orders will remain listed in the enforcement reports on the website for a period of three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue, with Prohibition Orders being listed for a period of one month.

In total, seven closure orders were issued by the FSAI in November, four under the FSAI Act 1998 and three under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020.

The four Closure Orders served under the FSAI Act, 1998 were: Brambles Deli Café (Under appeal), Operating at Wells House and Garden Wells, Gorey, Co. Wexford; Pizza Max, 64 Talbot Street, Dublin 1; Grandons Centra Sallybrook [Closed Area: Ground and First Floor Food and Packaging Stores], Sallybrook, Glanmire, Cork; Waterfront Diner, Dundee St Johnston, Donegal.

The three Closure Orders served under European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 were: Chef Thai & Chinese Takeaway, Unit 4, Coolmine Industrial Estate, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15; Civic Offices Canteen, Fishamble Street, Temple Bar, Dublin 8; Wasabi Sushi Bar (Closed Activities: Immediate cessation of the preparation and sale of sushi and sashimi), Unit 5, Strand Centre, Strand Road, Portmarnock, County Dublin