breaking Cabinet signs off on humanitarian assistance for businesses and community groups affected by Christmas Day flooding

Padraig Byrne

CABINET has officially signed off on a humanitarian assistance scheme to help small businesses and community, voluntary and sporting bodies affected by flooding across Co Wexford on Christmas Day.

The news was confirmed by Minister James Browne who said that “this scheme must be administered on an ad-hoc basis following the approval of the Government who have shown strong support for those affected by the Christmas flooding in Wexford”.

There had been some criticism of Met Éireann’s role in the weather event, with only a yellow rainfall warning being issued before the deluge which decimated homes and businesses across the county.

"Met Éireann had issued a weather advisory for prolonged rain in place for  December 25th  with a risk of localised flooding. There were no high-risk warnings in place but the nature of pluvial events such as what happened in Wexford are very difficult to predict,” Minister Browne said. "The impact of the flooding is extremely unfortunate and as soon as the seriousness of the situation became apparent I began work on the ground to secure Government approval for a Scheme to provide Emergency Humanitarian Aid to Small Business, Community, Voluntary and Sporting Bodies for damage caused by the flooding.

“I want to thank and pay tribute to the council workers, Gardaí, paramedics, members of the fire brigade, search and rescue, and local community groups who came together to help those affected by flooding.”

