Bursaries for local artists

The Arts Department of Wexford County Council has announced the provision of two bursaries for Beth McNinch and Vivian Brodie Hayes for the Tyrone Guthrie Centre for 2022. This award enables two artists in all art forms who are resident in Co Wexford to spend two weeks at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre at Annaghmakerrig, the artists’ workplace in Co Monaghan.

Each bursary covers all board and lodging expenses for a two-week period, plus the use of a studio if necessary and a stipend of €300 towards expenses. Liz Burns, County Arts Officer, Wexford County Council thanked everyone who made an application for this bursary and said she was pleased that the local authority could support county Wexford’s artists in the development of their arts practices and careers.