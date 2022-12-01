Burglars ransacked Wexford houses, stole a gun and dumped safe in the middle of road causing a crash

GARDAÍ are carrying out an investigation into two burglaries in rural Wexford on Wednesday evening, which saw houses ransacked and considerable damage caused with a substantial amount of cash, a legally held shotgun and a home safe among the items taken.

Local gardaí have taken statements and are analysing CCTV footage from one of the properties involved, which shows the break-in occurring between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Those involved were travelling in a blue Skoda Octavia and gardaí have asked that anyone who may have noted this vehicle or its occupants acting suspiciously in the area around that time to get in contact with them at Wexford Garda Station.

Once inside the homes, the thieves ran riot and completely ransacked the properties causing serious damage. It’s unclear whether they knew what they were looking for, but a substantial amount of cash and, worryingly, a firearm were among the items taken.

Having fled the scene of one of the houses, a house safe was discarded onto the road nearly 5km away, later causing an accident after a car collided with it. It’s unclear if they had gained access to the safe at the time or if it was discarded in frustration.

A spokesperson for Wexford Gardaí said: “Some property has been recovered from the roads around the area and we would ask members of the public if they come across anything that they feel may be connected to these incidents, they should contact the Detective Unit here at Wexford Garda Station.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said that a full investigation into the burglaries is taking place, with a gun falling into the hands of criminals being of particular concern.

"We are actively investigating this matter and we would ask anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, particularly involving a blue Skoda Octavia, in the Glynn area between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., to please get in touch with us at Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200 or contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.”