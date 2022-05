A burglar was caught in the act in a New Ross estate house , with stolen items in his pocket.

The local man – who is in his twenties – was rummaging around a house in JKL when gardaí walked in and introduced themselves Friday night week ago. “The guards were on patrol and got there in the flash following a call about a burglary in the property,” said Inspector Shay Keevans. The man was arrested, detained and taken to Carlow court.