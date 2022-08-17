Bunclody Traveller group restore local holy well as part of SETU supported project

Access Office with Bunclody Traveller Women's Group outside the Tourism and Leisure Building on SETU’s Waterford campus. Photo by George Goulding

BUNCLODY Traveller Women’s Group in the company of staff from Waterford Wexford Education and Training Board visited South East Technological University (SETU) in Waterford recently to tour the campus and deliver an update on ‘The Holy Well Project’.

The project, which was supported by SETU's access office, saw the Traveller women engage in a community education project that incorporated literacy skills and group development.

Funding for the project was provided through SETU’s Dormant Accounts Fund and that enabled the group to carry out a research and restoration project on the Holy well in Ballinacoola, Kilmyshall.

Over several months, they documented and created a booklet based on the well and highlighted its importance to Traveller culture within the local community.

The project was facilitated and delivered by current SETU students Sally Murphy and Celine Cash who gave an update to those in attendance and offered a special thanks to the SETU Access Office for its ongoing support.

Sally and Celine are both studying for a Higher Certificate in Arts in Community Education and Development, in the School of Adult & Continuing Education.

Speaking at the visit Traveller Education Worker, Paul Bennett, thanked the group for their “fantastic input and ongoing work on the project”.

Mr Bennett noted the importance of such visits and community projects like the one at the well in terms of building relationships with SETU and ensuring that access to education is equal and equitable for all.

The SETU event with Bunclody Traveller Women's Group showed the women and children involved that the university is a welcoming and accepting education setting where the doors are open wide for Travellers.

“It is very important for all education settings, including third level, to reach out and let minority groups know that they have a right to access to education,” said Mr Bennett.

Adult educator with WWETB, Anne McDonnell, also spoke about the event and commented: “In our daily lives, we walk or drive by buildings every day. We might wonder about what is happening inside those buildings, or we might think certain buildings are not a place for us. This can happen with places of education, sometimes we might think ‘that place is not for me’.”

However, she went on to comment that such thoughts are not true and referring to the visit from the Bunclody group she said: “Places of education are for everyone but sometimes, there needs to be a day or event that welcomes everyone in to show people ‘yes, this place is for everyone, this place is for you!’.”

Meanwhile, Mr Bennett thanked those who helped make the event an enjoyable one for all concerned including WWETB, Novus catering staff, SLL graduate ambassadors and Access Office staff.

Dr Rebekah Brennan, from UCC, who was representing the SOAR Project was also thanked for her contribution to the day's events.