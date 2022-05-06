Bunclody-Kilmyshall Drama Group in all-Ireland Open finals

L- R Pádraig D’Arcy, Ciarán McCauley (Adjudicator South Wicklow Drama Festival), Mairéad Connaughton and Kieran Tyrell with awards on the final night of South Wicklow Drama Festival

BUNCLODY-Kilmyshall Drama Group will step onto the national theatrical stage this weekend when they compete in the RTÉ All Ireland Drama Finals in Athlone with their award-winning production of ‘The Good Father’ by Christian O’Reilly.

The group has covered hundreds of miles travelling to festivals as far away as Newry and Castleblaney throughout March and April and the members’ hard work and dedication has paid off with qualification for Open finals.

‘The Good Father’ is a two-hander, starring Mairéad Connaughton and Pádraig D’Arcy, and directed by Kieran Tyrell.

A touching love-story, it’s a show with plenty of humour and a twist at the end. It won the hearts of audiences and adjudicators as the actors, director and technical crew racked up awards on the way to the finals.

The group won four festivals which comfortably earned them their well deserved place in the RTÉ All Ireland Drama Finals.

An impressive array of 32 trophies is on display in Redmond’s shop window in Bunclody, bearing testimony to the enormous talent of everyone involved in the production.

The group members are no strangers to the stage of the Dean Crowe Theatre, in Athlone, having previously qualified for the RTÉ All Ireland Drama Finals on five occasions since 2009.

This will also be the fourth time that director Kieran Tyrell will have stewarded a cast and crew to Athlone.

Likewise Mairéad and Pádraig, both experienced performers, have graced the stage in Athlone on previous occasions when the group qualified.

Speaking about this year’s show, director Kieran, said: “This year qualification feels extra special, as it is a return to performance after a two-year Covid-enforced gap.”

The cast will take to the stage on Saturday, May 7, at 8 p.m. and the members are particularly pleased that near neighbours, Kilrush Drama Group, have also qualified and will perform on May 11, during what will be week to remember for Wexford drama.

Nine groups will contest the Open finals and the awards ceremony announcing individual awards and the overall winner will be held on Saturday, May 14.

Ahead of Saturday night’s performance the group chairperson, Rory Kinsella said: “We are immensely proud of Kieran and the team behind ‘The Good Father’ and the qualification for Athlone is richly deserved, as this is a fantastic show.”