BUILDERS are due on site at the fire-damaged Wexford General Hospital from Monday morning as the HSE and hospital management struggle to get as many services as possible back up and running following a devastating fire which gutted part of the building on Wednesday evening.

The repatriation of some patients from other hospitals across the country to Wexford began yesterday morning and there are currently 37 patients being treated on site with 84 hospital beds now potentially available. It is hoped more will become available in the coming week and, as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar revealed on Friday, solutions such as modular builds and other options to increase capacity are being examined.

Hospital management hope to repatriate more patients “over the coming weeks, as electrics, medical gases, oxygen and other vital technical services are fully restored, tested and deemed safe”.

Maternity services resumed on Friday with two new babies born at the fire-damaged hospital and some gynaecological services including SCBU also resumed ahead of the weekend.

Outpatient and radiology services are also to resume from Monday morning and appointments at Ely Hospital are continuing as normal.

Despite these positive developments, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and hospital management have warned that could well be months before the hospital is back to being fully operational.

The consequences of this are becoming clearer by the minute and on Saturday night, two people had to be brought to University Hospital Waterford following a car crash near Tagoat, Co Wexford, as the required services were not available at their local hospital.

Fears are, however, growing of how exposed the model county currently is without a functioning Emergency Department, with some in the emergency services describing the situation as “dancing with the devil” for the coming weeks.

There is no definitive timeframe as of yet for when the Emergency Department will re-open, but when it does it is most likely first to be on a treat and discharge basis, dealing with mainly minor injuries.