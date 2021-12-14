Buffers Alley gear up for car draw fundraiser

Buffers Alley GAA and Camogie Club has unveiled a 2022 Peugeot 208 which is the top prize of an upcoming raffle.

In association with Doyle’s Garage Courtown and St Aidan’s Services, funds raised through ticket sales will be divided between the GAA club and the facility at Millands in Gorey.

Funds raised for the club will be for continued development at the club grounds and preparation of club teams to cater for their ever-growing membership.

Buffers Alley GAA Club Chairperson Cate Donohoe said: “This is an exciting new initiative for 2022 and I have every confidence that the club will rise to the challenge of delivering and maintaining our facilities and training programmes for the next generation.

“We have a proud tradition in Buffers Alley of supporting worthy local causes and together with Doyle’s Garage Courtown and St Aidan’s Day Care Centre, I look forward to working hard on this upcoming fundraising project”.

She added that St Aidan’s provide an invaluable services for vulnerable members of the community delivering a quality, caring and professional service to approximately 300 families, adults with intellectual disabilities and elderly people, and will receive ten per cent of profits of the fundraiser.

CEO of St. Aidan’s Eimear Mannion said that she was delighted with the support.

“Our fundraising income has been adversely affected by the Covid pandemic for the last two years. All the people we support, their families and our staff, deeply appreciate the support of Buffers Alley, and that they selected our organisation as their charity partner. It is a great GAA club with a long and proud history, and we wish them every success with their fundraising campaign”.

Bernard Doyle from Doyle Garage Courtown said “Doyles are delighted to continue our association with Buffers Alley and support their car raffle as well as supporting the great work done by St Aidan’s Day Centre”.

Club members will be out in force over the coming weeks selling tickets in the up run to Christmas with the draw to be made in the New Year.

Tickets costing €20 each or three for €50 can be purchased from Club Promoters, via their social media pages and there is also an online option through the Clubforce platform..