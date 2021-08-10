Brothers of Charity to take over at Duffcarrig

THE Brothers of Charity Services in Ireland has been confirmed as the new service provider at Camphill Duffcarrig.

The HSE temporarily took over operation of the facility last month after a chief inspector at HIQA (Health Information and Quality Authority) cancelled the registration of Camphill Community Duffcarrig.

CEO of Camphill Communities of Ireland Ann Sheehan last week expressed regret about Camphill’s failings at at Duffcarrig but confirmed that the organisation would continue to operate at the smaller Ballymoney site nearby.

A spokesperson for The Brothers of Charity, which operates centres across Ireland, said that the charity will be involved in a hand-over process with the HSE until early September.

The spokesperson added that the team plan to meet with families of the 24 residents of Duffcarrig this week and set out its vision for the centre.

Noel Keane of the Camphill Family and Friends Association said that fellow families are feeling confident about the new operator given its track record in the area of working with people with intellectual disabilities.

‘This has to be a good thing for the residents that the facility will be run properly and funded for. We want a full facility in the area that is not stripped back so really it’s whatever it takes.

‘What we were looking for was the social model of care not the medical, and in our experience Camphill over the last few years threw the bath water out with the baby,’ he said.

The Brothers of Charity has previous taken over a Camphill facility – at Ballytobin, Kilkenny, in 2018 – so the families hope that there will be a smooth transition, as they do their best to communicate the changes to their family members.

Mr Keane said that the families themselves are still coming to terms with the details contained within the Duffcarrig HIQA reports released last week.

‘The reports were a nightmare to read last week. We were shocked by the level of failure and some of the details were absolutely disgusting. We were on to the Board of Management asking why we had to wait until now to get a copy of the reports to read, as it feels like the families have been locked out since last year.’

Mr Keane said some family members felt aspects outline in the report had been underplayed to them.

‘We saw this particularly around the reliance on agency staff as well as high staff turn-over and expressions of burn out. Putting people in to look after residents who wouldn’t know them is disgraceful,’ he said.

‘What was in those reports presents a safe-guarding issue.

‘Camphill did a lot of good things once and when Camphill worked well it worked really well, but when it didn’t work it really didn’t work’.

The Brothers of Charity provides support services to thousands of people with an intellectual disability or autism and their families, throughout Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford.

This includes residential, respite, day, host families, home based and multidisciplinary with empowerment being the main motivation behind the model of care.

It has are approximately 4,000 staff with the charity reporting a high staff retention rate, with people employed from a variety of professional backgrounds and experience.

The Brothers of Charity aim to work partnership with local communities, state agencies and voluntary organisations to initiate and develop increasingly inclusive opportunities, for service users in full recognition of the right of each person to self-determine their life goals and wishes.