Brittany Ferries provides major boost for Rosslare as new cruise ferry will triple passenger numbers on Spanish route

BRITTANY Ferries has this morning (Thursday) confirmed that the introduction of a new ship on the Rosslare to Bilbao route will triple passenger capacity and offer a drastically improved on board experience. Huge cruise-ferry the ‘Galicia’ is due to take over the route from November of this year and is one of the newest additions to the Brittany fleet, having been launched in December of 2020.

Having played a major role in the unprecedented growth at Rosslare Europort since 2020, Brittany felt that the time was right to invest in the improvement of travel for tourists, now that Covid travel restrictions have become a thing of the past.

Currently the Rosslare-Bilbao route is serviced by the ‘Connemara’, a predominantly freight vessel with limited facilities for holidaymakers. While it’s successfully served its purpose of establishing freight links between Ireland and Spain, the company has now turned its attention to passenger traffic on the route and the ‘Galicia’ can comfortably accommodate up to 1,015

Read More

The news was confirmed this morning by Brittany Ferries President Jean-Marc Roué, who earlier this year became Honorary Irish Consul in Brittany, and along with the company's Chief Executive, Christophe Mathieu, was in Rosslare to meet with the port management and local business leaders. He stated that the introduction of the ‘Galicia’ was further indication of Brittany’s commitment to Ireland and Rosslare Europort.

It’s hoped that the introduction of the more passenger friendly vessel could result will provide a major boost to tourism across the south east and Ireland as a whole. In 2019, Ireland welcomed 431,000 Spanish visitors, generating an estimated €218 million in revenue. It’s clear, therefore, that there is certainly a market for the new ferry.

“There is no doubt that the Rosslare to Bilbao route has been successful and we are pleased with the way Irish hauliers have embraced it,” Mr Roué said. “The ‘Galicia’ will continue to provide a strong freight offering. However our research has indicated that there is a demand there from Irish people wishing to holiday in Spain and the ‘Galicia’ will certainly make for a far more enjoyable experience for them. The job now is to work in partnership with tourism bodies in Ireland and Spain to ensure that holiday makers fill our ships and enrich destinations in both markets.”

Glenn Carr, General Manager Rosslare Europort, welcomed the announcement by Brittany Ferries of Galicia’s introduction, saying: “Brittany Ferries are more than just customers of Rosslare Europort, they are our partners in strengthening our direct links between Ireland and Europe. The Galicia will ensure that as well as freight customers, holidaymakers will benefit from this partnership, and provide a more sustainable travel choice for tourism to and from Ireland’s South East and beyond.”

Attending today’s event, Leas-Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council Anthony Connick said the announcement was a major boost for Co Wexford.

“The additional passengers on these ferries are additional visitors to County Wexford,” he said. “The challenge is to ensure that these visitors do not just pass-through County Wexford, but instead stop and savour everything that our wonderful county has to offer.

“I am delighted to see that Visit Wexford has already taken a pro-active role in relation to this welcome development. In 2021, Visit Wexford commenced a digital marketing campaign aimed at these regions designed to encourage these visitors to make County Wexford their holiday destination of choice.”