Brilliant Billy Winters brings European Taekwondo Championships bronze back to Wexford

He may still technically be a schoolboy and not yet old enough to vote but Billy Winters has already achieved the kind of international success that most of us can only dream of.

The 17-year-old Leaving Cert student from Kilmore Quay recently returned from Croatia with a bronze medal in the European Taekwondo Championships having competed against some of the finest talent in the continent in his discipline of choice.

Up against 27 other entrants Billy was competing in the Individual Male Junior Power Test an event which saw him perform an intense ten-minute routine under the watchful eye of a judging panel.

Meanwhile, back home in Wexford he had a judging panel of a different kind watching the finals on Youtube.

Read More

“We were watching him live online,” said Billy’s mam Carol. “The contestants line out and they have to hit five targets using hand and foot techniques, it’s an intense session and requires a lot of concentration.

"Three of them made it to the next round which was when we knew he’d won a medal. We couldn’t believe it when he got through, there was pure excitement in the house, it was his three brothers, his sister, myself, his dad, and his grandparents.”

Although Billy, who goes to St Peter’s College, has been winning medals on a national level since the age of 11 this was his first time being on the podium at an international event, and while his focus will now switch to the World Finals in Finland next year there is still the small matter of his summer exams to get through first.

"He’ll go for his second dan (black belt) after his Leaving Cert,” said Carol. “He’s been training full-on for the past eight years with Master Patrick O'Rourke VIII at Murrintown Community Centre and his ambition is to win gold at European level or to place in the world finals. We’re very proud of him, his whole family do taekwondo, his brothers Ronan and Tiernan are blue belts, Eric is a green belt and his sister Shannon is a black belt.”