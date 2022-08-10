Bridgetown family still in emergency accommodation seven months after Christmas Day floods

It is now over seven months since the Christmas Day floods which devastated south Wexford and left families across the county homeless with nowhere to go. Although the clean-up operation continues, with roads being repaired, canals dredged, some of those displaced by the flooding have yet to return home, yet to resume lives torn asunder by this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Patricia Carron is one such person. Prior to the floods she had been living in St David’s Well, Bridgetown, renting the property with her partner, her daughter, two cats and a dog. As one of the worst affected areas in the county, many of those living in St David’s Well were forced out of their homes on Christmas Day, forced to evacuate as their worldly possessions floated out the front door. But whereas most have since returned to refurbished, repaired houses, Patricia and her family remain in emergency accommodation.

“The months have dragged on, every day I wait for the letter to come through the front door advising me of when repairs will take place,” says Patricia. “Optimism has turned to disenchantment which has then plummeted into depression. The relief of receiving humanitarian aid to replace lost items has turned into worry as any money has been used travelling between both houses.”

Because although 4 St David’s Well remains in a state of disrepair, Patricia regularly stays in her former home. Indeed, with their emergency accommodation unsuitable for large pets, one member of the family continues to live there. “Our dog Buster has had to remain in the damaged Bridgetown house. Most nights I sleep there. The upstairs rooms have been stuffed to capacity as the downstairs has to be kept clear just in case the contractor comes in for repairs. The insurance company is apparently in negotiations with the owner of my home to settle the claim. It’s taken seven months. If we could laugh we would.”

Patricia’s situation was highlighted by Councillor Jim Codd at last month’s meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District in which he asked if Wexford County Council (WCC) continued to pay rent on the property at St David’s Well.

“Yes,” confirmed housing officer Caroline Creane. “We have a tenant in emergency accommodation and we are still paying the landlord, that’s a leased property so if we don’t pay the landlord we’re in breach of the lease. We can’t do the works so it’s up to the landlord and the insurance company to come to an agreement. They have done in the last few weeks, so there should be progress there in the coming months.”

News that their wait to return home will continue into the autumn has dismayed Patricia, and she says her daughter has been deeply affected by the move away from the family home.

“She is not doing very well. Not well at all actually. She would have recovered from the flood quicker if this claim had been settled back in February. She is sad. She cries a lot lately. Her once beautifully decorated bedroom is nothing more than a tightly packed storage room. She comes with me when I sleep in Bridgetown. We managed to obtain a bed which is in the downstairs sitting room,” she says.

“For the entire year we had saved and invested in paint. Our home was beautifully decorated. All the walls and ceilings received an undercoat of brilliant white paint before the second and third coat was laid down. All the doors received an undercoat and then three lashes of vinyl. All downstairs paintwork is now damaged.”

Aside from the stress and heartache caused by months of uncertainty, Patricia said their temporary home has now begun to take a physical toll. “Word was received last week that the claim had been settled but so far there has been no word as to when repairs will commence. For me there is no more living in a house with stairs. My knees won't allow much more and an application for a transfer to a bungalow has been lodged.”

But the experience has, at the very least, reminded Patricia of the strong community spirit in Bridgetown and beyond. “The staff at FDYS Bridgetown gave up their Christmas day and many days after the flood to open the centre as a safe haven for everyone affected by the flood,” she said, before praising the RNLI, Centra, Wexford County Council, the Civil Defence, the Irish Coast Guard, Mick Roche, the residents of Bridgetown, and the “lady who took it upon herself to source second hand furniture and appliances from the generous public as far afield as Dublin”.

“You are all true heroes and gave up so much of your time for which we are so thankful and grateful.”