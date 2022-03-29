Bridgetown College goes yellow for Daffodil Day

There were multiple games available on the day and all proceeds and profits went directly to the Irish Cancer Society.

Not only did Bridgetown College go yellow for Daffodil Day, it supported this annual fundraiser with a message that only those flying overhead could hope to see. As part of their commitment to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society (ICS) the school’s staff and pupils gathered on the GAA pitch to spell out Daffodil Day in human form, an image which was captured on drone footage.

Teachers organised games for students to play whilst donating money to the ICS and the most popular of these games proved to be ‘dunk the teacher’, an inventive activity which allowed students to drench a teacher of their choice in exchange for a donation for Daffodil Day. There were multiple other games available on the day and all proceeds and profits went directly to the Irish Cancer Society.

Students, teachers, family, and friends also participated in the walk to donate initiative. This allowed everyone to get out and exercise in aid of this fantastic cause. They could then post a picture on social media and donate to Bridgetown College’s GoFundMe link. Bridgetown was covered in Daffodils and every student wore yellow and made a small donation on the day of the event.

Bridgetown College wished to thank everyone who donated and got involved. The staff of the school are already planning ahead for next year. The GoFundMe link is still live and if people wish to donate, they can find it on any of Bridgetown College’s social media accounts.