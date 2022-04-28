Bridge news welcomed but meeting with minister still needed

THE news that the new bridge aspect of the proposed flood relief plan for Enniscorthy has been welcomed by Cllr Jackser Owens but he said Minister Michael McGrath should still meet the people of Enniscorthy and clearly outline why the original, overall plan was rejected.

"It’s fantastic news about the bridge,” Cllr Owens told the Enniscorthy Guardian.

"It’s a better situation than it was because on March 4, we had no scheme at all so now at least we have phase one of the project on the way,” he said.

"It will be a start but we what will happen with phase two and when will it happen? That’s what people want to know.”

Cllr Owens said he was delighted that the bridge aspect of the project has been given the green light but he said Min McGrath needs to come to Enniscorthy and meet with the people of the town at a pubic meeting.

"We wrote to the minister on March 25 and up to now there has been no reply at all,” said Cllr Owens.

"Even if he didn’t intend meeting with the people he should have at least replied and said that but he hasn’t given any reply at all,” he added.

"He should still come to Enniscorthy and meet with the people in the Riverside Park Hotel and explain what happened in the first place and why he rejected it.”

Cllr Owens also said Min McGrath should “at least reply to the council, out of courtesy if nothing else”.

"People are asking me when the public meeting will take place and the minister should at least let the council know if he’s going to come down or not,” said Cllr Owens.

"The most important thing is that the people aren’t flooded again and at least when the new bridge is built the water will go under it rather than over it like it’s the case at the moment,” he added.

"It must be the only bridge in the country that the water goes over rather than under.”

He also highlighted the fact the ‘new’, existing bridge in Enniscorthy cost over £1m to construct at the time but causes problems because of its height while the older bridge, which was constructed by hand, does its job.

"The new bridge was just too low in the first place and causes problems,” he said.

"I welcome the news the new bridge will go ahead and am absolutely delighted that it’s happening but we need to have the overall project completed as soon as possible.”