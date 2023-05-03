Brendan Keane’s The Last Verse: Johnny Fean’s work with Horslips leaves a remarkable legacy

On Friday, April 28, the rock world lost one of its most innovative and talented musicians - and Ireland lost one of its most influential guitarists - with the passing of Johnny Fean.

A prodigious talent, he made his name internationally as lead guitarist and vocalist with legendary Irish folk rock band, Horslips. However, he had preceded that with stints in bands such as Sweet Street and Jeremiah Henry, which respectively, gave him an outlet to pursue his interest in traditional Irish music and country-rock and blues. However, it was as a member of Horslips that he really made his mark

In some ways it would be difficult to quantify just how much of an influence Fean was on musicians that came in his wake out of the Emerald Isle, and internationally.

While each member of Horslips was extremely talented in their own right it was the sum of the parts that really marked them out as something special. I’ve always felt that Fean and Pat McManus were similar in ways. Revered by fans of Horslips and Mama’s Boys, respectively, they both never achieved the worldwide recognition that their talent deserved; not in the same way as other iconic Irish guitarist like Gary Moore or Rory Gallagher.

However, there is no doubting the fact that Johnny Fean was among the most important musicians Ireland has ever produced. A poignant and extremely moving tribute was paid to him within days of his passing by two sand artists on Strandhill Beach, in County Sligo, when they recreated the cover image of Horslips’ legendary ‘Happy to Meet, Sorry to Part’ album, which is widely regarded as the first every Celtic rock album.

When it comes to examining Fean’s music and his work with the Irish legends there are numerous classic albums to choose from, each one with its own particular merits and moments of magic.

However, for me one of the albums that perfectly highlights Fean’s talent as a guitar play and in particular, a rock guitarist, is ‘Short Stories, Tall Tales’.

Notwithstanding that it contains two of my all time favourite Irish rock songs, ‘Unapproved Road’ and ‘Law On The Run’, it captures a band transitioning from Celtic rock, to rock with a Celtic influence.

‘Guests of the Nation’ kicks things off and does so brilliantly. With its power-chord structure and pumping bass line, it’s a fantastic pop-rock opener.

The aforementioned ‘Law On The Run’, is the second track and it takes things up a gear. It’s also a track where the band sounds a little like one of the acts it had a major influence on, Thin Lizzy. The sublime ‘Unapproved Road’ is the third track in and it takes things down an upbeat rock path. Fean’s guitar playing is fantastic throughout the album. It’s not even the wonderful power chord structures of the main rhythm guitar tracks that underlines his brilliance but more the subtle, intricate additional licks and riffs that he uses to embellish and enhance the vocal melodies that really underline his phenomenal talent.

‘Richochet Man’ is an uptempo, pop-rock number with a slight reggae feel. Horslips was an immensely versatile band and within that context, Johnny Fean, was an incredibly innovative guitarist.

He could go from straight pop-rock, to rock, to reggae-pop in a manner that most guitar players could only dream of doing.

‘Back In My Arms’ is a track that fans of Steely Dan would find very appealing. Fean had an incredible ability to complement the songs he played on and co-wrote. His understanding of what ‘not to play’ was the thing that underlined his genius. He wasn’t a spotlight lead guitar player, he was a lead guitarist who ensured ‘the song’ was the focus of attention.

‘Summer’s Most Wanted Girl’, takes things down a different route to what went before it and is based around a repeating riff.

The frenzied pop rocker, ‘Amazing Offer’ features a gloriously memorable and fabulously intricate guitar riff which, again, serves to highlight Fean’s talent as a guitarist.

The wonderful, acoustic-driven, ‘Rescue Me’, sees Fean showcase his bluesy side and it’s fabulous to hear. The guitar playing is absolutely stunning.

‘The Life You Save’ is a rock ballad where Fean’s intermittent riffs complement the vocal melody. The album’s final track, ‘Soap Opera’ is another upbeat rocker and is the ideal way for things to come to a close. As I stated at the outset, ‘Short Stories, Tall Tales’, highlights Fean’s talent as a rock guitarist, however, it doesn’t contain one of my all time favourite songs ever.

‘Sword of Light’, from ‘The Book of Invasions (A Celtic Symphony)’ is a track that sums up everything that is brilliant about Horslips and that’s not forgetting ‘Dearg Doom’ and ‘Trouble with a Capital T’. Johnny Fean was arguably Ireland’s first guitar hero​​​​​​​, ​​​​​​​may he rest in peace.​​​​​​​