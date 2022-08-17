Bree walking trails development money is welcomed

AN allocation of €6,000 towards the ongoing development of Bree Walking Trails has been welcomed by Cllr Cathal Byrne.

The allocation was included as part of a funding package announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.

Bree Community Development Group Ltd is to receive the grant aid under the once off ‘Community Trail Management Grant Scheme’

“Along with local TD, Paul Kehoe, I have supported this project since I was first elected in May, 2019, and am delighted to see that this funding has came through which will allow further maintenance works to be carried out to our fantastic local walking trails in Bree in 2022,” said Cllr Byrne.

The allocation will see €1,000 go towards the Bree Trails Ballybrittas walk, €2,800 to the Bree Trails Beech walk and a further €2,800 to the Bree Trails Wilton Walk.

A full map of the different walking routes is available to view online on the Wexford Walking Trails website.

“I want to pay tribute to the voluntary committee of Bree Community Development Group for their work with this project and thank the officials in Wexford County Council who bought into this project from the beginning,” said Cllr Byrne.

“The pandemic showed us the importance of having accessible walking trails and this funding will allow us to add a further attraction for locals living in the Bree area and also to tourists visiting Bree Hill,” he added.

“I am delighted that the minister has allocated this funding and look forward to the works commencing later this year.”