Bree Country Festival to round out holidays

HAMMEL’S Pub in Bree will host what promises to be one of the music highlights of the year on September 3, when it stages the Bree Country Festival in Byrne’s Grainstore.

The event will provide the ideal way to round out the summer holiday season and will be headlined by three of the most talked-about names in the contemporary Irish country music scene: Stuart Moyles, Cliona Hagan and Derek Ryan.

The event is strictly over-18s and a taxi rank will be available on the night and the organisers have also arranged for a shuttle bus service to run to-and-from Enniscorthy to Bree.

In addition to the music, there will also be top-quality food available with a barbecue stocked by food from Thomas Kinsella Butchers, New Ross.

Among the fun attractions on-site for the event will be a rodeo bull, which is sure to get everyone into the cowboy spirit.

Tickets for the festival, priced €25, are available online through Eventbrite and there is also a 10 per cent discount with Treacy’s Hotel in Enniscorthy for a one-night stay for those attending the festival. For more information, look up the event’s social media pages.