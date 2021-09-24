Breda Cahill presented with Wexford ICA chains of office

Handing over of Wexford ICA presidential chain of office in Bree ICA Garden. Mary Darcy (outgoing president) and Dee Devereux (intrim president) handing over to Breda Cahill, Bree ICA Guild (centre) and guild members.

THE ICA garden in Bree was the venue last weekend for the handing over of the ICA Federation chain of office.

On Friday members of the organisation gathered in the garden to witness Mary D’Arcy and Dee Devereux hand over the chain to Breda Cahill, from the local guild in Bree.

It was a very fitting location for the ceremony as the ICA was founded in 1910 by Anita Lett at that very same spot, in what was then the local hall.

The incoming secretary will be Ann Murphy, from Castlebridge guild, while Sue Derham, of Oylegate guild, will take on the role of treasurer.

The incoming rep for Wexford Women’s Refuge will be Sheelagh Delaney, from the Adamstown guild and the remainder of committee will remain in their positions until the next Annual General Meeting which is scheduled to take place in April 2022.

Prior to the event, the outgoing committee visited the ICA’s founder’s grave in Clonmore cemetery, where Mary D’Arcy laid a wreath.

After all the formalities were completed those in attendance went back to Breda Cahill’s home for a delicious supper.

Commenting on the days events a spokesperson for the organisation said: “We wish her all the best in her new position and a huge thanks to Bree ICA for keeping the ICA garden in tip top shape, not a weed to be seen.”