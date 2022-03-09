Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Brave Maira (10) starts school just five days after arriving in Ireland having fled Ukraine

Maira Slpova with her mother Olena and aunt Nadiya Vereta at Ballycanew NS on Monday morning. Expand
Olena Slpova and Maira Slpova. Expand
Olena and Maira Slpova with Nadiya Vereta at the Ukraine vigil at the Emigrant Flame in New Ross on Thursday night. Expand
Nadiya Vereta, Olena and Maira Slpova with TD Verona Murphy in New Ross. Expand

Close

Maira Slpova with her mother Olena and aunt Nadiya Vereta at Ballycanew NS on Monday morning.

Maira Slpova with her mother Olena and aunt Nadiya Vereta at Ballycanew NS on Monday morning.

Olena Slpova and Maira Slpova.

Olena Slpova and Maira Slpova.

Olena and Maira Slpova with Nadiya Vereta at the Ukraine vigil at the Emigrant Flame in New Ross on Thursday night.

Olena and Maira Slpova with Nadiya Vereta at the Ukraine vigil at the Emigrant Flame in New Ross on Thursday night.

Nadiya Vereta, Olena and Maira Slpova with TD Verona Murphy in New Ross.

Nadiya Vereta, Olena and Maira Slpova with TD Verona Murphy in New Ross.

/

Maira Slpova with her mother Olena and aunt Nadiya Vereta at Ballycanew NS on Monday morning.

goreyguardian

Cathy Lee

Like all children starting in a new school ten-year-old Maira Slpova was full of nerves and excitement when she stepped through the doors of Ballycanew National School on Monday morning.

However Maira’s case is hugely different as she starts school just five days after arriving in Ireland having fled war-torn Ukraine and coupled with that she has no English. 

Privacy