Brave Maira (10) starts school just five days after arriving in Ireland having fled Ukraine

Like all children starting in a new school ten-year-old Maira Slpova was full of nerves and excitement when she stepped through the doors of Ballycanew National School on Monday morning.

However Maira’s case is hugely different as she starts school just five days after arriving in Ireland having fled war-torn Ukraine and coupled with that she has no English.

Maira and her mother Olena who are from Rivne in Ukraine crossed the border in Poland on Saturday, February 26, and spent two days waiting for transport to bring them to Ireland so they could stay with Olena’s sister, Nadiya Vereta, who has lived in Ballycanew for the past 20 years.

Neither Maira and Olena speak any English and had a very frightening and exhausting journey out of Ukraine according to Nadiya.

"On that Thursday when we all woke up to the news of the invasion of Ukraine, we had to make a decision quickly as a family because of the state of emergency. The night before I had been on a video call with my Dad talking about this, and he thought that if the Russians were to attack it would be something slow from the East, but that’s not what happened, they targeted numerous different places. We never expected that Kiev was going to be bombed overnight, we were shocked by the attacks.

"We decided to get the girls, my sisters and nieces out and my brother-in-law drove in the middle of the night to the Polish border. At that stage we didn’t know how big it was going to be but my parents are 65 and have decided to stay, while my brothers-in-law and nephew must stay to fight.

"Before they got to the border Maira, her cousin and my sisters had to split up into different cars and join strangers so they could cross as there was no pedestrian crossing at that point. They spent two nights and days there and finally they crossed on Saturday evening into Poland and were offered a lift straight away to the nearest city where they had accommodation. When I heard that Ireland had created the waiver on visas, it was great news because I knew I could get them over but at that moment my sister realised that her daughter’s passport was out of date so she couldn’t travel by plane or boat. They had to split again, so Maira and Olena came here and my other sister and niece went to Paris by bus. We hope to get the passport sorted out so at the embassy that they can join us here soon as we’ll have a place prepared. But overall, the journey has been very tough”.

Nadiya said that thankfully for the moment her family back home have not experienced heavy bombing, but sirens ring every day and her family must go down to the shelters.

She added that an airport close to Rivne has been destroyed which has prevented western aid from entering the locality.

"What has happened has united Ukrainians and our parents are on the ground helping as a lot of people are fleeing to Rivne from eastern Ukraine. They said to me that they have never seen people so united in 65 years, and it’s not just men but women, children, everybody is just helping in every way they can.

"I’m an Irish citizen and I’m living here but I’ve always loved my country and it’s my home because in my heart I am Ukrainian. Speaking on behalf of my country, we’re going to win this fight and if you ask any Ukrainian they’d tell you the same because it’s in our spirit to fight to the last and defend ourselves. We are fighting for our land, our freedom and our democracy and we have no option but to do so. We just need a little bit of help from the west to close the sky, and stop rockets falling our own peaceful cities. What has happened in Ukraine is a terrorist attack, particularly when you look at the attack on our nuclear plant. If that was to blow up it would be six times worse than Chernobyl and Europe will be gone. If Putin takes Ukraine, he will not stop there. If Russia lays down weapons, there will be no war but if Ukraine lays down weapons, there will be no Ukraine. We will fight to the last”.

Nadiya added that the people of Ukraine could not express how grateful they were to local Irish people for sending humanitarian aid.

"I can speak for all Ukrainians when I say that this has shown us the world is united with us, whether it’s political or in society, and we feel that. It gives us a lift and belief that help is there and we are not standing alone, it’s very emotional. I see the blue and yellow colours everywhere and it reminds me of when I came from Ukraine 20 years and nobody knew where it was, now everybody knows. People have reached out to me and offered help and it has been incredible, it’s very hard to find words to describe it.

"We can’t let one man destroy the whole world but I have to stay positive”.

Although Maira has only been to Ireland once before, she is very grateful to be here now and starting a new chapter at Ballycanew National School.

She got the news while on her way from Poland that a school place had been secured and Nadiya said she was very excited as she wants to be with other children but also wants to improve the limited English she has.

She has been getting tips from her cousin who lives here and is looking forward to art class.

Principal of Ballycanew National School Seamus Dempsey said that helping Maira get settled into fifth class will be the school’s top priority.

“We want the other children to understand that she’s the same as everyone else but because she moved so quickly she hasn’t had the chance to prepare as much. We want her to fit in and be part of the community, feel safe, happy and secure as soon and as easily as possible but we need to do that in a way that’s humane and kind.

"Maira’s aunt called to the school last week and once we knew where she was coming from we made a plan to make it happen. We had a chat with the class and although we have kids joining in the middle of the year regularly in Ballycanew from the likes of the Middle East or Australia, this is the first time we’ve had someone join us from a crisis situation so it’s unique. Straight away parents wanted to help out with uniforms and supplies to get her settled in.

“Although Maira will have the same anxieties around starting in a new class with no friends, language is going to be the big barrier so teaching those basics will be number one priority. We’ve arranged the class so she will have girls sitting with her, but she will spend time with our SET who has been trained in the area of trauma. We’re lucky in that way to have that as it’s not the same for every school”.

New Ross TD Verona Murphy met the family last week at a vigil, and said that it’s vital that the local community is welcoming.

"It’s imperative and fundamental that we are welcoming to people from Ukraine so that we do not make the scenario any harder and that they feel welcome and wanted here. The sadness that is in people from leaving husbands, brothers and nephews behind, it’s heart-rendering. I absolutely wish Maira well this week at Ballycanew National School and I want her to know that politically I represent that community she is from.

“There is so much that Irish people can do but we need to be mindful that what’s happened here is going to be life changing for people for a long time to come. We need to be able to accommodate people not just today or tomorrow.

"I personally know that when you’re in trouble Irish people are the first to rise up and support you and it’s phenomenal. I’m very proud of all of the community in Wexford that I represent who have offered whatever they can to help”.



