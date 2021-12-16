Boolavogue memory tree sheds Christmas light on dearly departed

Boolavogue Foróige Club hosted a ‘Christmas Tree Memory Night’ to help remember members of the community who have passed away.

THERE were poignant scenes witnessed in Boolavogue recently when the local Foróige Club hosted a Christmas Tree Memory Night which was very well supported.

The aim of the event was to remember members of the community who passed away and a spokesperson for the organisers said it was a very enjoyable event.

"We would like to thank Fr White for attending, for blessing the tree and bow and for his very meaningful reflections for those who are no longer with us,” she said.

"A special word of thanks to Christy Whelan for all the work he does in the background,” she added. "The club really appreciate his help.”

The club spokesperson said that usually around this time of the year Foróige members would usually be busy preparing to host the senior citizens’ party, however, she added: “Unfortunately, once again because of Covid restrictions we are unable to do this.”

Instead the club has decided to send a Christmas card to all the people who usually join them for the party.

"It’s just a little token to let them know that they are not forgotten and are very much in our thoughts,” said the spokesperson.

The Foróige members supplied bows to decorate the tree and on behalf of Boolavogue Senior Foróige Club, the spokesperson wished everyone a happy, healthy and peaceful Christmas.