Boil water notices on the way out as Uisce Éireann signs €12 million contract to upgrade antiquated Newtown water treatment plant in Wexford

Long-suffering residents of Wexford town who have endured a prolonged period of boil water notices and water supply problems due to issues at an antiquated water treatment plant in Newtown Road, will be relieved to hear that Uisce Éireann has announced the signing of a long-awaited €12 million construction contract that will benefit 26,000 customers.

The project in partnership with Wexford County Council will involve a major upgrade to the Newtown Water Treatment Plant resulting in improvements to the drinking water supply in Wexford town and outlying areas, ensuring the delivery of safe, clean drinking water to homes and businesses.

The contract will see improvements to water treatment processes at the plant, ensuring raw water is treated to the highest quality standards in compliance with current EU drinking water regulations. The project will also include a new standby generator to provide safe and clean drinking water during extreme weather events.

Boil water notices and supply problems have been a frequent occurrence in Wexford town for the past few years especially during heavy rainfall that leads to turbidity issues and compromises water quality giving rise to complaints by councillors about the system lacking investment and not being fit for purpose.

While there is a possibility of more boil water notices before the upgrade is completed, there is now light at the end of the tunnel for thousands of Wexford town consumers.

The contract has been awarded to Irish engineering firm Glan Agua which will deliver the upgrade on behalf of Uisce Éireann Construction. The work is due to start in March with a completion date set for the end of 2024.

"This project is an important milestone and represents a significant investment by Uisce Éireann in future-proofing and safeguarding the water supply for the people of Wexford”, said the company’s Infrastructure Delivery Programme Manager Ian O’ Neill.

It is just one of a number of critical projects being undertaken to safeguard the drinking water supply in Wexford and to ensure it is capable of meeting current and future demand.”

“Projects such as these are essential to allow Uisce Éireann to continue to support social and economic growth in Ireland through the delivery of essential water and wastewater services. We have made significant progress but there is work still to do as we continue to build and upgrade world-class water infrastructure through our multi-billion programme of investment.”