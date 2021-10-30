Boil water notice returns following widespread outages in Wexford town

WITH large parts of Wexford town having been without water entirely in the past 24 hours, a boil water notice has once again been put in place for all households and businesses served by the Wexford town water supply with immediate effect. The measure impacts over 25,000 people and covers an area which spans from Wexford town right out to Forth Mountain and Taghmon.

Initial reports are that this boil water notice may be in place for a number of days and covers a larger area than the one which was only lifted on Tuesday of this week covering all areas on the Wexford town supply including Newtown, Barntown, Taghmon, Ballindinas, Shelmalier, Colestown, Coolcots, Carriglawn, Clonard, Townparks, Park, Mulgannon, Maudlintown, Town Centre and surrounding areas.

Yesterday, Wexford County Council were inundated with complaints as the water was cut off in certain areas of town with no notice. In a couple of instances, it even led to local businesses such as a fast food restaurant and a beauty salon being forced to close their doors.

In a statement to elected members of Wexford County Council, Director of Services Eamonn Hore said:

“Following on from water supply difficulties over the last number of days impacting Newtown Water Treatment Plant, with exceptionally poor weather earlier this week with the orange rainfall event, we are unable to maintain the final water quality at the plant due to high turbidity.”

Mr Hore said that the plant was out of production all day yesterday as a result of treatment issues arising from “very poor raw water quality entering the plant”. While the town supply was supplemented from Mayglass to try and relieve the pressure, there were still widespread water outages in town. He said that while overnight they managed to get the Newtown plant back into production, they could not maintain the highest water quality and thus a boil water notice is now required.

Mr Hore conceded that no water on the network was “intolerable”, but said that in order to maintain a water supply to town, the council and Irish Water had “no choice but to go on a boil water notice to enable us to restore supply and protect public health”.

“The disinfection of the water is not impacted, this is a high turbidity issue,” he said. “This is very regrettable following on from all of the hard work last week to lift the previous notice and our efforts to maintain quality yesterday and all through last night. In order to maintain water for basic services we have no choice but to resume production and let water into supply.

He continued that the infrastructure at Newtown requires major investment from Irish Water.

“The infrastructure at Newtown Water Treatment Plant is old and needs major investment by Irish Water as it is extremely difficult to maintain the operational requirements under the new EPA filtration manual 100% of the time,” he said. “These new standards only came into place last year. At present this upgrade is scheduled for 2023 but we need urgent investment by Irish Water now at this plant to prevent reoccurrence of this situation.”

Mr Hore stressed that the area impacted by this notice will be larger than the last boil water notice “as Mayglass will not be able to continue to supplement the supply”.

Once again, Wexford County Council and Irish Water apologised for the inconvenience caused.