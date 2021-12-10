Boil water notice lifted in Enniscorthy

THE boil water notice that was in place in Enniscorthy since December 7, has now been lifted.

In a statement Irish Water, working in partnership with Wexford County Council, said it wished to notify customers on the Enniscorthy Public Water Supply that following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice which was in place is now lifted with immediate effect.

This decision follows discussions with the HSE and in the statement Irish Water said: “Following Storm Barra and in consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Wexford County Council issued the boil water notice on the Enniscorthy Supply, however, all consumers can now resume normal use of their water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.”

Irish Water, the local authority and the HSE Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries and further information is also available on www.water.ie.

Irish Water and Wexford County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.