Boil water notice lifted in Ballindaggin

A boil water notice that was in place in the Ballindaggin area of County Wexford has been lifted.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said that following completion of remedial works on that water supply and receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice which was in place has been lifted “with immediate effect".

The notice was issued in conjunction with Wexford County Council and the decision to lift the restriction follows consultation with the Health Service Executive.

The initial boil water notice was issued on March 9, this year, and related to the Ballindaggin public water supply scheme.

However, commenting on the lifting of the notice, Pat Duggan, from Irish Water said: “We would like to thank the community of Ballindaggin for their patience and cooperation as we worked to lift the notice as soon as it was safe to do so”

“All consumers on the Ballindaggin Public Water Supply Scheme can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth,” said Mr Duggan.

He said Irish Water, the local authority, HSE and Water Local Liaison Group will continue to meet and review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to the lifting of the notice and further information is also available at www.water.ie.

Irish Water and Wexford County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.