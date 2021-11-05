THERE was good news and bad news from Wexford County Council’s latest update in relation to water difficulties around the county. While the boil water noticed issued last weekend for Enniscorthy has been lifted with immediate effect, similar notices put in place for the Wexford town and Gorey (Creagh) water supplies, it seems, will remain in place for at least another week.

In Gorey, works are to be carried out on Tuesday, while the Wexford treatment plant requires water levels to be built up to a level where scouring can take place. The council say that scouring will only be able to take place next week and three days of negative samples are required thereafter, which means that some 25,000 people in Wexford are facing a bit of a wait yet before they can drink from the tap.

Wexford County Council provided the following update by area:

Enniscorthy

Some good news at last. The Boil Water Notice is now lifted from today, Friday, November 5. The plant has been back in satisfactory operation since Tuesday, November 2, with low turbidity and clear water off the filters. The scouring and sampling in the network has been ongoing throughout all this week. We have completed 4 days of bacteria sampling – there was 1 coliform detected on October 30, but we have had 3 days of clear sampling since then. Wexford County Council took 5 crypto samples over the Boil Notice period- the sample on 30th had 1 Crypto Oocyst- however this sample was taken when the plant was still in operational difficulty. This one bad sample delayed the lifting of the notice until today.

However, since then we have had 3 clear samples for crypto. We are now entirely satisfied that the plant is operating satisfactorily and that the water in Enniscorthy is safe to drink. Wexford County Council consulted with the HSE and Irish Water today and it was agreed by all that the notice should be lifted. The HSE commended the efforts of all involved to get this issue resolved as quickly as possible and the notice lifted. This unusual event impacting the Slaney and the raw water entering the Water Treatment Plant for Enniscorthy took a number of days to clear. We believe that the very low levels in the Slaney prior to the Orange rainfall event were a contributory factor as the dilution levels in the river were very low. This lead to the treatment plant being overwhelmed with dirty water by October 29 when the treatment difficulties began. The District staff of Enniscorthy and the water compliance team worked tirelessly over the last week to get this notice lifted and they should be commended for their work. Wexford County Council will contact schools and creches to notify them that the notice is now lifted.

Gorey

The boil water notice remains in place. Filter deep cleaning works took place on November 4 and filter sand replacement has been scheduled by Irish Water for Tuesday, November 9. The sand replacement works will involve a planned shutdown at the plant over a period of up to 10 hours. This means that for the works to proceed that full reservoirs must be in place to ensure supply to the town is not interrupted. These works have been carefully planned between Irish Water, Wexford County Council and the contractor to ensure that supply is maintained while these essential works are underway. This work was highlighted as essential in the EPA report and indeed by Wexford County Council for a number of years.

Following the completion of the works and satisfactory results off the DAFF including 1 bacteria and crypto sampling we hope to be in a position to recommend the lifting of the boil water notice. We will take bacteria samples to help to demonstrate this on Wednesday. Furthermore we are arranging for the programming to be carried out for an automatic shutdown of the DAFF plant in the event of a high turbidity reading which will prevent reoccurrence of water entering supply above 0.3NTU which led to this Boil Water Notice. We expect this to be in place early next week.

We await Irish Water’s full list of requirements to declare that they are satisfied with the plants operation, for recommendation to lift the notice as they have been carrying out various investigations into further upgrades at site, which is good news. So far we have 7 clear crypto samples, 2 days of clear bacteria and chlorine monitoring with no failures for any of the parameters tested. We require a further day of bacteria sampling which we will undertake when the DAFF sand replacement has been completed next week.

Wexford Town

The boil water notice remains in place for Wexford town. Due to the very low reservoir levels following the event we have yet to commence scouring in the town. We will not be in a position to commence scouring until next week when we have full reservoirs. The very poor raw water impacting the plant took a number of days to subside. The plant is now back to its normal operation with satisfactory water off the filters. However deep cleaning of parts of the process are required, these works have commenced and will continue into next week. Reservoir levels in town remain low and we will build these over the weekend. To date we have 5 clear crypto samples for Wexford since the notice went in place and have been monitoring chlorine residuals around the town. These residuals have been compliant with requirements. The boil water notice will remain in place until we have been able to fully scour the network and get 3 days clear bacteria results from the network.