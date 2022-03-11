NEARLY 20,000 people in Wexford town have been placed on a boil water notice with immediate effect.

The announcement was made early this afternoon by Irish Water and Wexford County Council who stated that the water was no longer safe to consume.

In a statement, Irish Water said: “Due to issues at the water treatment plant, which may have compromised water quality, and following consultation with the Health Service Executive, as a precaution, Irish Water and Wexford County Council are issuing a Boil Water Notice with immediate effect to protect the health of consumers.

“This notice applies to all consumers on the Wexford Town Public Water Supply. All consumers affected by this notice must boil their water before drinking.”

This is the latest in a string of ongoing problems with water in Wexford town, with the supply seeming to come under pressure whenever there’s heavy rain or a power cut.

A map of the Wexford Town Water Supply, detailing the areas affected, is available on www.water.ie.