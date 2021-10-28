Boil Water Notice issued for Gorey area

A BOIL WATER notice has been issued by Irish Water and Wexford County Council for those supplied by the Gorey Creagh Urban Public Water Supply.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said that issues at the plant may have compromised water quality and, following consultation with the Health Service Executive, a Boil Water Notice is being put in place with immediate effect.

Approximately 7,459 people will be affected by the notice and it’s not known how long it will remain in place.

It’s advised that water must be boiled for one minute and then cooled for before drinking, preparing drinks, food preparation, preparing infant formula, brushing teeth and making ice because water from the hot tap of kitchen or bathroom sinks is not safe to drink.

It should be noted that domestic water filters will not render the water safe to drink.

People do not have to boil water for the following: personal hygiene, baths and shower, flushing of toilets, watering plants and flowers but caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water.

Anyone who has pets and is concerned about the impact of providing mains water should ask their vet for advice.

A spokesperson said that Irish Water and Wexford County Council will continue to liaise and consult with the Health Service Executive with a view to lifting the Boil Water Notice as soon as practicable.

Customer queries should be directed to Irish Water Customer Contact Centre on 1800 278 278 and vulnerable customers who have registered their details with Irish Water will be directly contacted.