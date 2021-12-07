Boil water notice issued for Enniscorthy

A BOIL water notice has been issued for residents in Enniscorthy with immediate effect.

The notice, which was issued by Irish Water and Wexford County Council, was published due to issues at the water treatment plant which may have compromised water quality.

The notice was also issued following consultation with the Health Service Executive and has been implemented to protect the health of consumers.

It applies to all consumers on the Enniscorthy Public Water Supply and was issued by Irish Water Assets Operations Manager, Jim Fitzgerald, and Wexford County Council Director or Services, Eamonn Hore.

The Boil Water Notice has been put in place as a precaution due to elevated levels of turbidity in the supply which has impacted the treatment process. The notice affects approximately 11,187 people in all areas supplied by Enniscorthy Public Water Supply.

Customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice can do so at the water quality section of www.water.ie, and enter the property’s Eircode.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will be contacted directly about the notice, however, anyone who has concerns can contact the Irish Water customer care team on 1800 278 278 or log onto the water supply and service section of www.water.ie for information.

As soon as it is safe to do so, Irish Water and Wexford County Council crews will work to rectify the issues with a view to lifting the notice as quickly as possible. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

Irish Water’s Pat Duggan said: “Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority and we appreciate the impact that this notice will have on the residents and businesses in Wexford Town. However, the restriction has been put in place to protect our consumers. Irish Water and Wexford County Council are working tirelessly to resolve the issues affecting the plant and lift the boil water notice as quickly as it is safe to do so.”

All consumers affected by this notice must boil their water before drinking.