Boil water notice issued for Enniscorthy

A BOIL WATER notice has been issued for Enniscorthy following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Wexford County Council.

It’s impacting all areas supplied by the Enniscorthy Public Water Supply and has been put in place as a precaution due to elevated levels of turbidity in the supply which has impacted the treatment process.

A spokesperson said that despite the best efforts yesterday and overnight, Irish Water and Wexford County Council crews were unable to resolve the issues at the treatment plant and are continuing to work to rectify the issues with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice and it is yet unknown how long the notice will be live for.

Irish Water’s Pat Duggan said: “Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority and we appreciate the impact that this notice will have on the residents and businesses in Enniscorthy. However, the restriction has been put in place to protect our consumers. Irish Water and Wexford County Council are working tirelessly to resolve the issues affecting the plant and lift the boil water notice as quickly as it is safe to do so.”

In line with HSE COVID-19 advice and the requirement for frequent hand washing, Irish Water advises that the water remains suitable for this purpose and boiling the water is not required.

It’s advised that water must be boiled for one minute and then cooled for before drinking, preparing drinks, food preparation, preparing infant formula, brushing teeth and making ice because water from the hot tap of kitchen or bathroom sinks is not safe to drink.

It should be noted that domestic water filters will not render the water safe to drink.

People do not have to boil water for the following: personal hygiene, baths and shower, flushing of toilets, watering plants and flowers but caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water.

Anyone who has pets and is concerned about the impact of providing mains water should ask their vet for advice.

A spokesperson said that Irish Water and Wexford County Council will continue to liaise and consult with the Health Service Executive with a view to lifting the Boil Water Notice as soon as practicable.

Customer queries should be directed to Irish Water Customer Contact Centre on 1800 278 278 and vulnerable customers who have registered their details with Irish Water will be directly contacted.